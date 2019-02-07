Ahmad Al Morsy Wins Best Cinematography Award at the Egyptian Cinema Film Association Festival

The film grossed more than EGP 35 million, and 1.2 million tickets sold in Egypt.

The 45th Egyptian Cinema Film Association Festival announced that Ahmad Al Morsy has won the Best Cinematography Award for his film Diamond Dust, marking his 4th win of the same award throughout his career, during which he gained 13 local and international awards. He is also a member of the Australian Cinematographers Society (ACS) and the Canadian Society of Cinematographers (CSC), which he recently joined.

Al Morsy previously won the same award for his films Rasa'el Al Bahr (2010), Al Hafla (2013), and the The Blue Elephant (2014), which is one of the highest-grossing Egyptian films in the last 10 years. The film grossed more than EGP 35 million, and 1.2 million tickets sold in Egypt. Al Morsy is currently working with director Marwan Hamed on the film's sequel The Blue Elephant 2 that is expected to be released next summer.

Alongside the Best Cinematography award, Diamond Dust also won Best Actor for Maged El Kedwany, Best Makeup for Tarek Mostafa, Best Music for Hesham Nazih, and Best Film as voted by the audience and the members of the Egyptian Cinema Film Association.