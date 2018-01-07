Ajman’s DED Appoints Abdullah Al Nuaimi as Assistant Director General for Economic Registration and Control

Abdullah Naser Al Nuaimi, Ajman’s DED Assistant Director General for Economic Registration and Control

The Ajman Department of Economic Development (DED) has appointed Abdullah Naser Al Nuaimi as its Assistant Director General for Economic Registration and Control. The move reflects the Department's commitment to attracting and recruiting promising National talents in support of the development of the emirate's competitive economic and investment capabilities to achieve the objectives of Ajman Vision 2021.

The designation of Abdullah Al Nuaimi is an important addition to the Department's efforts to design and implement strategies for stimulating economic activities, strengthening regulation and monitoring to improve the quality of services, and establishing a diversified and highly competitive economy to ensure Ajman’s sustainable development. Al Nuaimi has more than 10 years of professional experience gained through several leadership positions.