Ajman Bank Wins ‘The Best Emiratization CEO Award’

Mohamed Amiri, the Chief Executive Officer of Ajman Bank

Follow > Disable alert for Ajman Bank Disable alert for Mohamed Amiri Follow >

Mr. Mohamed Amiri, the Chief Executive Officer of Ajman Bank has won the coveted ‘Best Emiratization CEO Award 2018’ in the banking and financial sector. The award was presented by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, at the 21st National Career Exhibition in recognition of his vision, leadership and achievements towards Emiratization at the bank. The award ceremony was held at Sharjah Expo and was organized by the Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies (EIBFS).

Ajman Bank is among the pioneers of Emiratization in the UAE. Mr. Amiri stated, “Emiratization is a national responsibility and I am honored to be recognized by the Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies for our efforts towards this goal. The national development plans of the UAE have always been the key focus for us therefore, the development of national human resources is among our top priorities. This national vision is supported by His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Bank.”

In line with its objective, Ajman Bank has ensured the implementation of Emiratization policies at all levels of the operation through the establishment of well-defined guidelines, quota and incentives. Some of the key achievements under Mr. Amiri’s leadership include a significant growth in the bank’s Emiratization drive as well as enhancement of the training process.

Mr. Amiri stressed, “At Ajman Bank our objective is to become the preferred employment destination for UAE nationals by developing and supporting young people and directing them to successfully plan their career choices and future ambitions. By adopting and providing an attractive working environment for citizens working in our organization and instilling a spirit of positive competition we aim to support the welfare and growth of the state economy. It also stems from our responsibility to develop the competitiveness of the UAE workforce. As we progress, we will continue to build a strong base of trained Emirati talent at the highest levels at Ajman Bank.