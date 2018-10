The move, which is part of the company's ‘Beat the Heat’ initiative, resulted in the distribution of more than 1,000 water bottles to laborers across the UAE.

Al Ansari Exchange, the UAE-based foreign exchange and worldwide money transfer company, handed out water bottles filled with cold water to laborers and workers across the emirates. The move, which is part of the company's ‘Beat the Heat’ initiative, resulted in the distribution of more than 1,000 water bottles to laborers across the UAE specifically targeting areas and working sites that lack access to cool and clean drinking water.

The ‘Beat the Heat’ initiative was an idea, developed and carried out by the company’s staff, that aims at helping workers cope with the hot summer months and contributes towards the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts.