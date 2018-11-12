Al Bandar Rotana Highlights Its Green Credentials With Participation in International Coastal Cleanup Event

The four-hour event began at 6:30am on Friday and saw more than 20 of the hotel’s team members join a group of volunteers to remove waste from beaches at the sanctuary.

Al Bandar Rotana, the five-star property located on the northern shore of Dubai Creek, underlined its ongoing commitment to sustainability with its participation in Dubai Municipality’s International Coastal Cleanup event at Jebel Ali Wildlife Sanctuary.

The four-hour event began at 6:30am on Friday and saw more than 20 of the hotel’s team members join a group of volunteers to remove waste from beaches at the sanctuary, which is located on the coastline between Jebel Ali and Ghantoot. The cleanup initiative took place as part of Dubai Municipality’s ongoing programme for sustainable management of coastal zones, and was aimed at raising public awareness on the importance of preserving the fragile marine ecosystem.

Hussein Hachem, General Manager, Al Bandar Rotana and Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana, said “We are delighted that our team members had the opportunity to participate in this important event, which makes a real difference to the UAE’s coastal region. Sustainability and reducing environmental impact have always been top priorities for Rotana, as reflected by our ‘Rotana Earth’ sustainability platform. We will continue to support local and regional initiatives in line with our deep-seated commitment to protecting the environment and ensuring a sustainable tomorrow for future generations.”