Al Bustan Centre & Residence Celebrates 47th UAE National Day With Full Fervour and Flair

The UAE’s national anthem was played and a cake cutting ceremony was held as part of the celebrations.

Al Bustan Centre & Residence, the popular hotel-apartment among tourists and businessmen in the heart of Dubai, joined the rest of the nation in celebrating the 47th UAE National Day with great pomp and patriotic fervor.

The hotel’s senior management, hotel staff and shopping mall tenants gathered at the shopping mall centre court and salute the great leaders for the advancements made in this country in a short span of 47 years that have positively impacted the lives of both residents and expatriates. The UAE’s national anthem was played and a cake cutting ceremony was held as part of the celebrations. Arabic coffee was served to the guests and visitors showcasing the warm hospitality and tradition.

For the mall goers, flags, scarves and badges were distributed at Al Bustan Centre. A play area with activities ranging from face-painting to showcasing the UAE’s cultural heritage was also designated for the kids visiting the mall.

Moussa El Hayek, Chief Operating Officer of Al Bustan Centre and Residence, said: “We would like to extend our heartfelt wishes to the great leaders of this nation headed by the President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vice President and Prime Minister of Dubai, HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum for the enormous growth and resilience of this country. We take pride in the strong foundations on which the government is based and the various policies being implemented to fuel diverse economic activities.”