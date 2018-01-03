Al Bustan Centre & Residence Hosts Asian Para Youth Games Dubai 2017

Al Bustan Centre & Residence is officially hosting the participants which include 800 athletes and 500 team officials, coaches and their teams.

Al Bustan Centre & Residence, the popular hotel-apartment among tourists and businessmen in the heart of Dubai, ends 2017 with a positive stance as delegates and participants of Asian Para Youth Games Dubai are accommodated in the hotel from 8th to the 14th December 2017.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the sporting event has served as a strong avenue to explore the potential of people of determination.

This year’s tournament saw 30 participating countries coming primarily from Asian and Arab nations including: Kuwait, Baharain, Iraq, Phillipines, Iran, Korea, HongKong, Indonesia, Vietnam, Saudi, Malaysia, India , Singapore, Japan, Kaza, Krygistan, Thailand, Saudi Arabia and competition host, the UAE.

Al Bustan Centre & Residence is officially hosting the participants which include 800 athletes and 500 team officials, coaches and their teams. They are scheduled for competitions at Dubai Club for the People of Determination.

H.E. Majid Abdulla Al Usaini, President of the Asian Paralympic Committee visited the property during the participants’ stay and was extremely pleased to see the arrangements made for the event.

Moussa El Hayek, Chief Operating Officer of Al Bustan Centre and Residence, said: “It is a great privilege to welcome the group of Asian Para Youth Games Dubai 2017 and we are excited to provide them with an unparalleled services, amenities and facilities to make their stay in Dubai as comfortable as possible. It is our top priority to provide the highest possible level of service to all delegates and valuable guests.”

