Al Bustan Palace Rings in the Chinese New Year With a Culinary Journey

Al Bustan Palace - China Mood

Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel, is celebrating the Chinese New Year at its award-winning restaurant, China Mood, with an exciting event. Internationally acclaimed Chef Leo Liang, Executive Chinese Chef at The Ritz-Carlton Beijing, Financial Street, will be flying in specially to celebrate with guests, bringing authentic Cantonese flavor to the festivities. Growing up in Shunde, Guangdong, he has more than 17 years’ experience of bringing to life aromatic cuisine.

The festivities kick off on February 12 and will continue until February 22, as home based Chef Sam, Chef de Cuisine supervising the kitchens at China Mood and his team, along with Chef Leo, pay tribute to the delectable cuisine and ancient culture of China. The menu showcases dishes such as pan-fried sliced Wagyu beef with wild mushrooms anddouble-boiled Peking-style duck soup with mushrooms and dried scallops.

Chef Sam said, “The Chinese New Year is the most celebrated event on our calendar and I look forward to starting it with good health and fortune with diners at China Mood. We welcome guests to join us on a symbolic journey of Chinese history and tradition while enjoying the finest cuisine. Each plate is prepared with precision and artfully presented. Our gourmet menu celebrates the Spring Festival with dishes that are aromatic and full of flavor.” The restaurant’s famous tea sommelier will be showcasing variety of teas and their history with a spectacular show, every evening.

The five-course set menu costs OMR 38 + taxes per person. For more information or to make a reservation, please visit ritzcarlton.com/albustanpalace. or email Restaurant.reservation.albustanpalace@ritzcarlton.com.