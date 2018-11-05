Al Tayer Motors’ Brand New Jaguar Land Rover Facility in Garhoud Inaugurated by Automaker’s CEO Prof. Dr. Ralf Speth

Al Tayer Motors - Jaguar Land Rover Garhoud showroom

Al Tayer Motors, the UAE’s official importer-dealer for Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles, continues to expand its footprint across the country with the inauguration of a brand new facility in Garhoud, Dubai at the same landmark site where its showrooms were operational from 1987 to 2000.

Prof. Dr. Ralf Speth, Chief Executive Officer of Jaguar Land Rover, along with Mr. Saeed Humaid Al Tayer, Managing Director, HE Ahmed Humaid Al Tayer, Director, and Dr. Tariq Humaid Al Tayer, Director, Al Tayer Motors inaugurated the facility. Senior management members from both companies were present at the opening.

Speaking about the development, Ashok Khanna, Chief Executive Officer, Al Tayer Motors said; “The previous Garhoud facility was among the first with which we expanded our operations. Building this new showroom at the same site reminds us of our heritage as one of the UAE’s earliest luxury automotive dealerships. Continuing our expansion, we are investing in state-of-the-art, stand-alone retail spaces to further enhance the customer experience. They incorporate advanced features such as a number of environmentally friendly technologies that help to minimise our carbon footprint.”

The spacious 2,700 square metre modern facility, which is more than three times the size of the current showrooms in Garhoud, has been built to the new Jaguar Land Rover global ARCH standard, designed to provide a bright, welcoming atmosphere to customers. It can accommodate the expanded line-up from both brands, as well as future additions to their range.

Speaking at the inauguration Prof. Dr. Ralf Speth said; “Al Tayer Motors has been an important and long standing partner for Jaguar Land Rover in the United Arab Emirates. Their consistent investments in providing world-class showrooms and services centres focused around our customers at the core sets them apart. The opening of this new Garhoud facility is another step towards ensuring our customers are at the centre of the vehicle purchase experience when it comes to our great iconic brands.”

Prof. Dr. Ralf Speth presented an award to Al Tayer Motors for its outstanding market performance in the MENAP region in recognition of the company’s efforts towards promoting the brands across the UAE.

Environmentally friendly technologies have been used for the water, air conditioning and lighting systems. LED lighting used across the facility contributes to lowering energy costs, while motion sensor technology helps in reducing energy consumption by switching off lights during quiet or unused periods and turning them on when motion or reduced light levels are detected in the area. State-of-the-art insulation materials reduce the energy consumed by the Heating Ventilating and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system.

The Jaguar Land Rover showrooms, which were operating from the Garhoud Atrium building near the GGICO metro station until recently, have moved to the new ‘Manazel Garhoud’ building close to Sheikh Rashid Road, opposite Pullman Dubai Creek City Centre hotel.

The new showrooms have the full range of the latest vehicles for both brands on display including the models such as the Land Rover Discovery and Discovery Sport; Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Velar and Evoque; Jaguar models including XE, XF, XJ, E-PACE and F-PACE. They also have dedicated areas for displaying approved pre-owned cars from both brands as well as five specially designated bays in the basement to handover vehicles to new customers.

Additionally, the showrooms have dedicated spaces for branded goods and accessories for both brands as well as branded goods vitrine displays in the managers’ offices.

In readiness to display electric cars from Jaguar Land Rover, the new showrooms already have the necessary infrastructure to charge the vehicles in the showrooms as well as in the basement of the building.

The Al Tayer Motors Jaguar and Land Rover showrooms will be open from 8.00 am to 8.00 pm from Saturday to Thursday.