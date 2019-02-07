Aldar’s Cranleigh Abu Dhabi Wins Times Education Supplement International School of the Year Award

The winners of Times Educational Supplement annual recognition programme were awarded at a ceremony held at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, one of Abu Dhabi’s leading schools and which was acquired by Aldar last year, has been named “International School of the Year” by the Times Educational Supplement (Tes Global).

Key to Cranleigh Abu Dhabi’s success was its ambitious arts and cross-curricular project “Water in the Desert: A Zayed Legacy,” named for the centenary of the birth of the UAE’s founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. At its heart was an original opera created by more than 80 students in collaboration with European opera experts.

Working with two other schools, the Ministry of Tolerance, NYU Abu Dhabi and the British Council, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi also created a broad cross-curricular programme for 800 pupils in Year 2 and above exploring the opera’s themes of heritage, identity and sustainability. The projects include making a proposal for eco-tourism in the mangroves; creating radio adverts for water conservation; designing sustainable architecture; and learning how to document cultural memory.

Talal Al Dhiyebi Chief Executive Officer, Aldar Properties, said: “It is a shining moment for Cranleigh Abu Dhabi to receive this recognition and a true testament to the perseverance of our school leaders, teachers and community partners who are preparing the next generation of leaders to drive the UAE's knowledge based economic growth. The award further demonstrates our excellence in delivering high-calibre, globally recognized education through an innovative approach - redefining the academic experience and scaling it to even greater heights.”

With more than 1300 pupils and a top rating from the Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), Cranleigh Abu Dhabi seeks to provide a truly transformational experience in which intellectual, artistic, sporting, spiritual and social development is at the heart. This award follows Cranleigh Abu Dhabi’s winning of the New British International School of the Year in 2017 at the British International School Awards. Awards such as this reflect the school’s commitment to academic excellence and a rounded schedule of extra-curricular activities, cementing Cranleigh’s position as Abu Dhabi’s top international school.

Michael Wilson, School Principal, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, said: “This award and recognition is a true reflection of the hard work and dedication from staff and pupils alike day in day out. Cranleigh Abu Dhabi prides itself on being one of Abu Dhabi’s premier schools, and this reinforces a status that we have worked hard to achieve. However, there will always be new hills to climb, which is what we will be doing tomorrow!”