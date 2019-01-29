Aldar’s Saadiyat Homes Approaching Completion

Aldar Properties is undertaking multi-billion Dirham civic projects to help develop Abu Dhabi, the capital emirate of the United Arab Emirates, into an international business magnet and tourist destination. As the Emirate’s premier real estate development, management and investment company, Aldar’s vision is to establish Abu Dhabi as the UAE’s most dynamic forward-thinking real estate market by creating unique and prestigious developments that can be used as a benchmark of quality, whilst adhering to the cultural and natural heritage of the city.
Since launching in 2005, the company has announced assignments worth more than $75 billion USD, in a property development portfolio diverse in scope and style, attracting considerable worldwide interest and inward investment. The development company is owned by leading Abu Dhabi institutions, shareholders and investors, providing them with a sound long-term portfolio.
Aldar Properties has a key competitive advantage due to its sound financial backing, large resources, the high level of management expertise and the Government’s support in undertaking large-scale, market-driven projects which add value to the Emirate’s booming property industry.
Aldar’s financial credibility has been recognized by world renowned credit rating institutions. In 2008, Aldar was assigned a high rating of A3 by Moody’s Investors Service and a solid A- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P). More recently, Morgan Stanley Research Europe cited Aldar as the leading developer in Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector.
Aldar is committed to producing developments that balance the need for infrastructure with environmental sustainability. The company owns over 50 million square metres of land in strategic locations throughout the Emirate. The current property portfolio includes major developments and re-developments within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. These include Yas Island, Al Raha Beach, Central Market, Nareel Island, and Noor Al Ain.
At the core of what Aldar stands for is the corporate focus on balancing the evolving needs of a modern city while maintaining and conserving the environment. Aldar’s projects seek to prioritise both the immediate and future physical, social and economic requirements of the United Arab Emirates and Abu Dhabi for the benefit of those who live and work in the region.Less...
Contact Information:
P.O. Box 51133
Abu Dhabi,
United Arab Emirates