AlFahim Recycling and Energy-Saving Initiatives Have Positive Impact on Environment

ALFAHIM’s extensive ‘green’ credentials have been boosted by new data showing the results of its environmental-friendly programmes over the last five years.

Between April 2013 and May 2018, the conglomerate recycled 745 tonnes of paper and saved 12,571 megawatt hours (Mwh) of energy thanks to a series of eco-friendly practices at its offices, showrooms and workspaces in Abu Dhabi.

As an Emirati-owned family-run company, ALFAHIM is dedicated to policies that conserve energy, recycle reusable products and protect the natural world for future generations to come.

Between April 2013 and May 2018 ALFAHIM saved the equivalent of 7,412.2 tonnes of CO2 from being released into the atmosphere, which is the same as 3,983 round-trip flights between Dubai and New York or the yearly emissions from 1,236 cars.

Owing to the group’s collaboration with Union Paper Mills and Etisalat’s Energy Efficiency Services (E3S), the savings equate to 16,482 barrels of oil and has had the same benefit to the environment as planting 1,593 trees.

Ramez Youssef, Group Head of Marketing at ALFAHIM said, “Reducing the size of our carbon footprint is one of the key pillars of ALFAHIM’s corporate social responsibility strategy and part of its pledge to reach sustainability targets set out in the government’s Abu Dhabi Plan to shape the future of the UAE capital.

“Additionally, our businesses abide by the same strategy where we ensure that sustainability is in their short and long-term plans. To prosper beyond tomorrow, it is crucial that we protect what natural resources we have today for the benefit of our children, and the planet at large,” he added.

Moreover, swapping traditional fluorescent bulbs for LED lights at its offices and making greater use of natural light in spaces, including in its automotive workshops, has allowed ALFAHIM to save 30 per cent on energy each month. Across its automotive service centers, the practice of recycling and reusing paint thinners has also helped cut down on waste saving close to 50 percent of the oil that would have otherwise been disposed of.

As a further boost to ALFAHIM’s ongoing green strategy, earlier this year Emirates Motor Company (EMC), the authorized distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Abu Dhabi and the flagship company of ALFAHIM, was awarded by the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (ADQCC) the emirate’s first certification for electric vehicle supply equipment granting it permission to install charging stations for electric cars throughout the emirate.

ALFAHIM’s CSR plan toward going green started in 2005 with their sponsorship of the nationwide ‘Save the Ghaf’ campaign by Emirates-Wildlife Society (EWS-WWF) to preserve the indigenous tree, continue planting it across the country and help it become the national tree of the country. Today, the group’s CSR strategy continues to focus on sustainability, green technology and cultivating an eco-friendly environment.