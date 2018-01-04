AUC Launches Co-curricular Transcript: First in Egypt, Region

The cocurricular transcript is designed to officially recognize the many experiential contributions and achievements made by AUC students, both on and off campus as It provides a level of verification that adds credibility to a student's professional portfolio.

The American University in Cairo (AUC) recently launched the new cocurricular transcript (CCT), the first in Egypt and the region. With this new system – now fully automated and integrated into the students’ Self-Service Banner – students will be able to record their participation in various activities and organizations outside of the classroom. “These cocurricular activities are where students lead, initiate, plan, gather their resources, create the program, update it and organize it. They make teams, they learn how to lead and how to fail,” said President Francis J. Ricciardone, at the University’s recent official launch.

“The cocurricular transcript is designed to officially recognize the many experiential contributions and achievements made by AUC students, both on and off campus,” said George Marquis, dean of students. “It provides a level of verification that adds credibility to a student's professional portfolio. Because we are the first University in Egypt and the region to issue an official cocurricular transcript, we expect the transcript to further position AUC students advantageously as they enter an increasingly competitive job market or apply to selective graduate schools.”

Since its soft launch, the CCT has expanded to include even more partners, including student orientation, the Undergraduate Research Program, Academic Community Engagement, Office of Athletics, and Career Center, in addition to student organizations.

“The word used to be extracurricular. …as if it’s not part of the essence of what we do, part of the magic of AUC, but actually, it is,” said Ricciardone, reflecting on the University’s efforts to continuously “reimagine” the student experience and ensure that student engagement beyond academics is recognized.

Part of AUC’s mission is to provide an open environment for students’ creativity and passions to steer their actions and decisions. The academic experience is just one contributing factor that shapes students throughout their formative University years. "The initiative of documenting how such a huge flow of knowledge, which is as important as academics, is very important and disruptive,” said Radwa Hamed ‘17, guest speaker at the launch event. “Being a part of extracurricular activities has pushed me to practice design and leadership skills as well as real-life operations as an undergraduate. It helped me understand how budgeting and planning for large-scale operations work. The biggest assets I got from extracurricular activities are the network of people, the amount of impact you get to make and the essence of experience you get to transcend from others and to others.”

What the CCT actually does is enable others to form a more holistic understanding of an individual student, through both a record of academic performance and additional insight into one's unique campus life. “What is most important on the day of commencement is that you do not only graduate with your certificates, but with a character that has grown, developed and changed over your years at AUC,” said Mustafa Gamal ’16, AUC graduate of political science and former Student Union president. Gamal and Hamed both recently attended Egypt’s World Youth Forum held last November in Sharm El Sheikh, participating in the Model United Nations simulation of the UN Security Council. “At the conference, I realized how AUC student life really builds within you the essence of a global proactive citizen who thinks critically,” Gamal reflected.

