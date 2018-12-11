Anthony Thomson to Speak Again at the 3rd Middle East and Africa FinTech Forum in Manama

Founder and former chairman of Atom Bank and Metro Bank, Anthony Thomson

Follow > Disable alert for Anthony Thomson Disable alert for ABC Disable alert for Arab Financial Services Follow >

Founder and former chairman of Atom Bank and Metro Bank, Anthony Thomson, will speak again at the 3rd Middle East & Africa FinTech Forum, the region’s premier fintech conference. The event will be held in Manama on 20-21 February 2019 under the patronage of the Central Bank of Bahrain, sponsored by Bank ABC and Arab Financial Services (AFS).

In July 2010 he launched Metro Bank plc as the first new ‘high street bank’ in the UK for over 150 years. Anthony served as the first chairman from 2009 until 2012, before leaving the bank in December 2012.

In 2014, he launched Atom Bank, Europe’s first bank designed for mobile, voted by KPMG as one of the world’s top ten FinTechs. He served as chairman until January 2018.

In this session at the Fintech Forum, Anthony will discuss his new FinTech venture in Australia, 86400, which will be launching in early 2019 as a real alternative to Australia’s ‘big 4’ banks

Mr. Sael Al Waary, Deputy Group CEO of Bank ABC and Chairman of AFS, said: “We are delighted to have Mr. Thomson once again as a keynote speaker. Hi experience with challenger banks and customer led banking will add great value to the topics of discussions at the Forum, and we are looking forward for these discussions.”

He added that hosting the 3rd FinTech Forum reflects “our commitment to Bahrain and the region as a whole, as this event has become the most prominent FinTech conference in MENA and supports Bahrain’s vision to become a leading FinTech hub. More regional banks and financial institutions are expected to take part in the Forum next year. Both Bank ABC and AFS are committed to the development of new fintech solutions and bringing these latest tech innovations to the Region.”

The Middle East & Africa FinTech Forum, which is sponsored by Bank ABC and AFS (Arab Financial Services) brings together internationally renowned thought leaders, practitioners and innovators from the FinTech and artificial intelligence (AI) arenas to discuss a wide range of issues including the future of banking, potential impact of AI and how it will transform the future, open banking, crowdsourcing and financial inclusion.