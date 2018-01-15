Arabian Automobile Renault Offers Customers up to 20 Percent Discount When Buying a Car This DSF

Offering customers 5 to 20 percent discounts on new Renault vehicles.

Arabian Automobiles, the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Renault in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, has announced that it will offer customers 5 to 20 percent discounts when they buy a new Renault vehicle this DSF. The campaign is valid across Renault’s entire line-up of passenger vehicles.

Arabian Automobiles’ offer of 5 to 20 percent discounts on their new Renault purchase is available across their impressive line-up which includes international SUV flagship model, the Koleos, that provides the driver with unparalleled safety features and driving comfort rooted in the design pillar ‘EXPLORE’, and is a key model driving the brand’s advancement.

Other models on offer include the status-enhancing compact saloon that offers unrivalled equipment and technology in its segment – the Megane 2018. The sedan has incorporated features like the hands-free boot opening system, hands-free entry card and starting, an electronic parking brake, and automatic dual-zone climate control. This DSF, Renault’s first urban crossover, the Captur stands out from the crowd with its refreshing spectrum of bright interior colors and customizable removable seat covers.

With everything to offer, from colors, safety features, comfort and power, Renault’s line-up allows customers to drive their passion and receive up to 20 percent discounts. To benefit from the automotive market’s leading DSF offers and experience Renault’s value promise in action, customers are encouraged to visit their Arabian Automobiles showroom.