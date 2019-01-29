The Art of Luxury Staycations Perfected at Jannah Resort & Villas Ras Al Khaimah

Guests of Jannah Resort & Villas Ras Al Khaimah can also indulge in international-style breakfasts at the Muse Cafe.

Jannah Resort & Villas Ras Al Khaimah designed to offer a luxuriantly distinctive experience, has broken ground with its sensational staycations. The vast beach front property promises privacy in spades, plenty of living space and boasts a host of exclusive features that take the guests’ stay to a whole new level.

Replete with high-speed wifi, outdoor swimming pool, and limitless access to the resort’s stretch of pristine private beach, Jannah Resort & Villas Ras Al Khaimah is discretely situated at a scenic and exclusive nook of the Emirate and provides a sense of arrival and comfort that befits guests seeking the ultimate Arabian experience. Each of its villas are a hallmark of luxury with its airy and spacious bedrooms, kitchen, spa-inspired bathrooms and living spaces designed to reflect warmth, convenience and the laidback beach lifestyle. Be it the large windows that bathes the interiors with natural light, or its flamboyant terrace that offers uninterrupted garden and sunset views across the property, families will find the accommodations a pinnacle for comfort.

The added element is the bespoke hospitality services which echo the royal treatment of bygone times with its dedicated team being on hand 24x7 to ensure that no request goes unfulfilled.

Guests of Jannah Resort & Villas Ras Al Khaimah can also indulge in international-style breakfasts at the Muse Cafe, which sets the tone with its signature chilled vibe, and delicious fare.

Ossama Charrouf, Jannah Hotels & Resorts’ Vice President of Sales commented, “There is something so relaxing being able to potter around in an exotic location and be a bit more indulgent in spending time with yourself and catching up with friends or family who you don't always see. Jannah Resort & Villas Ras Al Khaimah has combined all the ingredients for a fabulous, relaxing staycation, ideal for those looking for a break from the daily hustle.”

Guests can also access the wide variety of leisure amenities, restaurants and entertainment delights scattered across the city, all located within close proximity to the resort. A short distance from all the action, the resort is also a mere 20kms away from Al Manar Mall and only 33kms away from Ras Al Khaimah International Airport.

Located in Mina Al Arab, Jannah Resort & Villas Ras Al Khaimah is the ultimate luxury getaway that brings the most conducive spot for a rustic break from the city life. The property features an exclusive beach-front address with over 19 three-bedroom villas, 1 four-bedroom villa and 100 expansive apartments offering bespoke greeneries, marina views, exclusive temperature-controlled pools and garden landscapes.

For reservation please call 800-JANNAH (526624) or email book@jannah-hotels.com. Visit www.jannah-hotels.com for more information.