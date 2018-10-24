Aspiring Qatari Researchers Graduate WCM-Q Biomed Program

WCM-Q’s Biomedical Research Training Program for Nationals equips talented young Qatari scientists with the key skills needed for successful careers in research.

Three young scientists boosted their fledgling careers in research recently by graduating from the Biomedical Research Training Program for Nationals of Weill Cornell Medicine–Qatar (WCM-Q).

The rigorous six-month program saw Noora Kano, Maryam Al-Mohannadi and Nawal Al-Ashwal spend six months as interns working in WCM-Q’s state-of-the-art laboratories alongside world-class biomedical researchers. The program not only taught the young graduates core practical lab skills, but also gave them in-depth knowledge of research administration and the chance to contribute to real research projects. All three interns are recent graduates.

The interns were presented with certificates of completion in recognition of their mastery of the skills and competencies taught in the program. The interns recently graduated from high-profile local institutions: Noora is a graduate of Qatar University (QU) and is employed by the Military Medical Specialty Centre while simultaneously pursuing her Master’s degree with Imperial College London; Nawal works for Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) and graduated from the University of Calgary in Qatar; and Maryam graduated from QU.

Noora Kano said: “To be able to get extended hands-on experience in the labs has been extremely helpful, especially at such an early stage in my career. Working on real research projects has helped me to visualize my career path and to develop confidence in my abilities. I’m now really looking forward to completing my Master’s and building a successful career in research.”

The latest graduation means that 36 students have now completed the Biomedical Research Training Program for Nationals since its launch in 2011. This year eight further participants, all of whom are Qatari and dentistry residents at HMC, completed the didactic component as part of their residency.

Dr. Khaled Machaca, Associate Dean for Research at WCM-Q, said: “The Biomedical Research Training Program for Nationals equips talented young Qataris with ambitions to become scientists with essential skills and experiences that are the very foundations of successful careers in research. Noora, Nawal and Maryam have impressed us greatly with their hard work and dedication to the program, and they are now well placed to make meaningful contributions to Qatar’s research enterprise.”

The Biomedical Research Training Program for Nationals is run on an annual basis and lasts from January to July. Applications are now being accepted for the 2019 cycle. The deadline for applications is November 4, 2018.