ASUS Middle East Announces Designo Curve MX32VQ

ASUS today announced the launch of Designo Curve MX32VQ, a 31.5-inch 16:9 WQHD (2560 x 1440) frameless monitor.

ASUS today announced the launch of Designo Curve MX32VQ, a 31.5-inch 16:9 WQHD (2560 x 1440) frameless monitor with a display curvature of 1800R and powerful audio technology co-developed with Harman Kardon. With a Halo Lighting Base, Designo Curve MX32VQ allows for the customization of lighting effects, as well as the synchronization of lights and audio output — all via an intuitive volume and LED control.

Redefining home entertainment

ASUS Designo Curve MX32VQ delivers a cinema-like experience with greater viewing comfort, thanks to a frameless 1800R curved panel that creates a wider field of view, making the screen seem larger and more immersive than a flat screen of the same size. The curvature also ensures every point is equidistant to the user’s eyes and helps to reduce ambient-light reflection, delivering a more comfortable viewing experience. And with WQHD (2560 x 1440) resolution, Designo Curve MX32VQ displays 77% more pixels than conventional Full HD monitors, resulting in sharper, more detailed images with superior quality.

Halo Lighting for a delightful experience

With a Halo Lighting Base, Designo Curve MX32VQ delivers a soothing and relaxing atmosphere with different lighting effects. Rhythm Sync mode allows for the synchronization of lights and audio output, and an intuitive combined control makes it even easier to adjust the lighting effects and the volume of the speakers.

Powerful audio technology co-developed with Harman Kardon

Designo Curve MX32VQ is designed for entertainment and delivers theater-quality audio with powerful 8W speakers and integrated ASUS SonicMaster technology co-developed with Harman Kardon, a leader in professional audio.

Protect your eyes with ASUS Eye Care technology

Designo Curve MX32VQ incorporates ASUS Eye Care technology with TÜV Rheinland-certified Flicker-Free and Ultra Low Blue Light technologies to minimize eye strain and protect users from harmful blue light. The ASUS Blue Light Filter has four different filter settings that can be accessed via the onscreen display menu, letting users easily control the amount of blue light reduction. ASUS Flicker-Free technology also helps reduce onscreen flicker for a more comfortable viewing experience.

