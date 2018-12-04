ASUS Middle East Announces Partnership With Quantumcloud

ASUS, the world's top 3 consumer notebook vendor and the maker of the world's best selling and most award winning motherboards, is a leading enterprise in the new digital era. ASUS designs and manufactures products that perfectly meet the needs of today's digital home, office and person.
Driven by innovation and committed to quality, ASUS won 3,886 awards in 2011, and is widely credited with revolutionizing the PC industry with the Eee PC™.
With a global staff of more than 11,000 and a world-class R&D team of 3,100 engineers, the company’s revenue for 2011 was around US$11.9 billion.Less...
Contact Information:
Office no. 629, 6th Floor,
Building no. 5WA, Al Quds Street,
Dubai Airport Free Zone
PO Box 54443
Dubai, United Arab Emirates