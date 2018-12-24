Atarmia Spa at Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas Goes Green

Atarmia Spa.

The majestic multi-concept resort is adding a new layer to its spa experience with the debut of an exclusive exfoliation treatment. Designed to mirror the property’s emphasis on ultimate relaxation and serenity, the treatments ensure an enriched pampering experience for guests.

The organic peppermint & seaweed sugar glow provides an all over exfoliation treatment that awakens the skin and body. The magical mix of organic peppermint leaf, seaweed and sugar will gently remove dead skin cells and the post peppermint essential oil will give guests an uplifting effect. The pampering experience is ideal to rejuvenate your skin to its natural, lustrous state, replete with a youthful glow.

Relax, revive, restore, and re-energize amidst the warm auburn hues and soothing aromas of Atarmia Spa. To cap off the wellness experience, all guest will have complimentary access to the luxuriant hotels swimming pools as well as its pristine private beach.

Speaking on this memorable occasion Doris Hecht, General Manager at Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Villas said, “The exclusive exfoliation treatment is perfect for those looking to shine through event season and into the New Year and will leave the guests relaxed and rejuvenated.”

The promotion is valid until January 30, 2019 for only AED 545 per person.