Atlantis, the Palm in Dubai Takes the Spotlight This New Year's Eve

Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai dazzled the world yet again with its colourful, signature style and perfectly synchronised fireworks on New Year’s Eve 2018.

The electrifying fireworks were the pinnacle of the festivities that took place at the luxurious resort. The scintillating show which lasted 10 minutes mesmerized a crowd of 6,500 guests enjoying an elegant outdoor dining experience, live entertainment and awe-inspiring views of the resort’s impressive fireworks, on a beautiful 1.4kilometre beach setting with The Palm and the city skyline as a back drop.

As one of the UAE’s most-sought after resorts, Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai not only lit up Dubai’s skyline, offering visitors and residents a glimpse of the spectacular show, but also upheld its reputation as a leading entertainment destination.