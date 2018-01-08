Axis Communications to Highlight Smart Cities, Retail and Critical Infrastructure Solutions at Intersec 2018

Quanergy, the leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart sensing solutions, will demonstrate a first of-its-kind security solution for intruder detection and surveillance automation at Intersec.

Axis Communications, the global market leader in network video, is returning as the gold sponsor and exhibitor during Intersec 2018, taking place at the Dubai International Convention Exhibition Centre from January 21-23 2018.

Axis will showcase the recently launched AXIS D2050-VE Network Radar Detector, AXIS Q86 Thermal Network Cameras, AXIS Q87 Bispectral PTZ Network Cameras along with the 2N Sip Mic. Axis will also demonstrate solutions across Retail, Critical Infrastructure, Smart Cities, along with Access Control as part of integrated solutions and Internet of Security Things. Axis communications long-term commitment towards Cybersecurity and Sustainability will also be on display across all solutions.

Philippe Kubbinga, Regional Director - Middle East & Africa, Axis Communications, “Intersec is a very important event for us to showcase the latest advancements from Axis across products and solutions, demonstrate our strengths across key verticals with our partners and network with industry professionals. The Middle East market has continued to grow and we expect a further increase in adoption of the latest IP network solutions in the coming years with a great focus on smart and innovative technologies”.

Axis will also have two key partners on the stand. Dedrone with their anti-drone solutions and Quanergy demonstrating LiDAR sensors.

Dedrone is the market and technology leader in airspace security. Dedrone’s proprietary software, DroneTracker, is fully compatible with the suite of Axis cameras and sensors. By enabling Axis cameras to use DroneTracker, existing Axis customers will have a quickly accessible and complete aerial security system.

Quanergy, the leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart sensing solutions, will demonstrate a first of-its-kind security solution for intruder detection and surveillance automation at Intersec. The demonstration will integrate Quanergy’s Q-Guard™ security technology with Axis Communications PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) camera and will showcase an intrusion detection and perimeter fencing solution powered by a Quanergy LiDAR sensor allowing for real-time detection, tracking, and counting using 3D point clouds and color video. The system uses LiDAR to quickly detect and classify a human intruding into a secure area, and follow that unique subject with a video security camera throughout a designated area.

Axis Communications will be located at stand S1-H12, Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.