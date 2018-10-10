Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences Wins Best Luxury and Mice Hotel at Arabian Travel Awards

The Arabian Travel Awards is dedicated to celebrating excellence within the region’s travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences has been awarded as the Best Luxury and MICE Hotel at the Arabian Travel Awards. Held in Dubai on 20th September, the awarding ceremony saw the attendance of over 150 notable personalities from the Middle East.

Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences was chosen out of various properties in the Middle East by a unique voting system and a panel of experts made up of highly qualified members of the industry. The hotel stood out as a distinctive destination for its exceptional Arabian hospitality, impeccable amenities and tailored offers for rooms and events.

Commenting on the win, Mostafa Tantawi, Director of Operations, said, “We are honoured to be recognized as the Best Luxury and MICE Hotel in the Middle Eastern region. This award pays tribute to all of our teams who work hard and persevere in pursuit of delivering luxurious offers that are truly unique to Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences. Rest assured that this will further inspire us to raise the bar even higher as we create enchanting Arabian-inspired experiences.”