Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) Awarded Global Business Outlook’s ‘Best Online Bank, Bahrain’

Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) has emerged as the winner of the prestigious ‘Best Online Bank – Bahrain’ for the year 2018 from Global Business Outlook, a business publication based in the United Kingdom. The award follows the Bank’s success in providing innovative digital banking solutions and advanced platforms for its customers.

“We are honored to be awarded ‘‘Best Online Bank – Bahrain’ for 2018 by such a prominent publication as Global Business Outlook,” said Mr. Hassan Amin Jarrar, Chief Executive Officer of BisB. “The Bank has encouraged the migration of many of its corporate and retail customers to its online banking platforms in order to provide them with a more efficient, seamless and secure online transaction experience.”

He added, “We have launched numerous innovative online services including BisB Corporate Digital, PayPal, and many more in order to keep pace with the industry’s latest developments and to meet our customers’ needs. These initiatives further solidify BisB’s position as the leading provider of Sharia-compliant integrated financial solutions in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

Mr Jarrar continued, “In line with our vision towards driving digital transformation, the Bank continues to improve its portfolio of banking services in order to simplify our customers’ money matters. Additionally, we are constantly implementing new strategies and investing in technologies in order to keep ahead in this rapidly-evolving digital age.”

Global Business Outlook Awards recognizes business excellence amongst companies that play an integral role in enhancing various sectors and honors organizations for achieving outstanding results that have been acknowledged across the global market.