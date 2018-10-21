Bahrain Islamic Bank Digitizes Its Human Resources Systems

BisB Head of Human Resources & General Services, Dawood Al Ashhab

In line with its digitization drive, Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) has implemented an operational Human Capital Management (HCM) system, SAP® SuccessFactors® solutions, allowing employees to complete day to day requests online. The SAP world-class online system includes a broad portfolio of solutions that simplify Human Resources (HR) processes, simplify organizational management and enable employees to perform their daily tasks with more efficiency.

This comes in line with BisB’s strategy to work smarter in light of the digital age, in order to continue to drive digitization in the industry. Following the complete migration of traditional HR processes online, the Bank’s employees benefit from a more streamlined experience that allows them to manage their time for effectively; that aligns with BisB’s innovative company culture and will allow the Bank to continue to work towards its strategic goals for the future.

“At BisB, our employees are at the heart of our success therefore we prioritize delivering an exceptional workplace experience and cater to changing employee needs in light of the digital era. We believe that purpose drives performance, putting employees first lies at the heart of our People strategy, investing in digital technologies is an essential step in order to continue to attract and retain top talent,” said BisB Head of Human Resources & General Services, Dawood Al Ashhab.

“An energetic corporate culture is the single most important factor that separates greatness from mediocrity. We wanted to implement a versatile digital solution to simplify our employees’ workload; with less time spent on transactional and manual activities the new digital platform provides employees with increased flexibility, enabling them to manage their time better and streamlining business processes across the board,” he added.

The previous manual HR function was upgraded with the streamlined SAP SuccessFactors solutions were implemented over a period of twelve months, enabling the Human Resources Department to engage with its employees across all key functions including payroll, recruitment, onboarding, performance management, compensation, training and development plans, and inter department collaboration. With the new intuitive online system, BisB is better equipped with the tools to continue to advance its increasingly diverse workforce and develop future thought leaders. With better data accuracy and self-service capabilities, the new SAP Success Factor platform is available across all mobile devices enabling employees to work on-the-go; leading to a boost in employee productivity and increased engagement.