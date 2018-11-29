The Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority at the IBTM World 2018 in Barcelona

The BTEA’s participation in IBTM World 2018 comes as part of our active efforts to promote Bahrain and the new Bahrain Exhibition and Convention Centre.

In line with the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority’s (BTEA) strategy to further boost growth in the tourism and Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) sectors in the Kingdom of Bahrain, the BTEA participates for the first time at the 31st IBTM World taking place at the Fira de Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain from 27 – 29 November 2018.

The exhibition, organized by Reed Exhibitions Ltd., is one of the world's largest and leading annual MICE events and aims to deliver exceptional experiences through face-to-face business meetings and networking opportunities with key decision makers from the Global MICE industry.

“The BTEA’s participation in IBTM World 2018 comes as part of our active efforts to promote Bahrain and the new Bahrain Exhibition and Convention Centre as it is expected to be completed by the end of 2020. The new facility will be built near the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir area. The exhibition centre, on 130,000 m2 usable floor area, will consist of ten halls. While the convention centre, on 25,000 m2 usable floor area, will include a grand hall that can be divided into 3 separate halls and 26 small and medium-sized meeting and conference rooms,” said the BTEA’s Director of Exhibitions and Conferences Marketing and Promotion, Mr. Fawzi Tulefat.

“The new events facility will come with concourse, shops, restaurants and other accompanying services and will be equipped with state of the art display and technical services. With the growing infrastructure development for tourism and MICE, we seek to attract large-scale international exhibitions and conventions to be hosted in Bahrain and strengthen Bahrain’s position in the industry,” he added.

Seven major hospitality and tourism companies from Bahrain join the BTEA in its Bahrain Pavilion, where the tourism, MICE and hospitality sectors’ advantages and opportunities in Bahrain are showcased. Visitors to the Bahrain Pavilion were impressed by the tourism offerings in Bahrain and lauded the BTEA for the new development project that will bring Bahrain in the international arena of major choice destinations for conferences, exhibitions and major business events. The event brings together over 3,000 destinations and some 10,000 meetings and events professionals from over 141 countries across the world.