Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority Launches the New Edition of the Bahrain Shopping Festival

The 5th edition of the Bahrain Shopping Festival – ‘Shop Bahrain’ – the largest event in the Kingdom launched on Tuesday celebrating the best of the Kingdom’s tourism and retail sectors by offering a unique shopping experience filled with family entertainment and many valuable prizes. The 30-day Festival will take place between January 1 and February 2, 2019.

This edition of the Festival coincides with the New Year 2019 and is organized by the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) in cooperation with a number of strategic partners from the public and private sectors including Tamkeen, VIVA Bahrain and the national carrier of Bahrain, Gulf Air, as well as the A.A. Bin Hindi Group.

On the occasion of the launch, the Chief Executive of the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority, Shaikh Khaled bin Humood Al Khalifa commented: “The Bahrain Shopping Festival reflects the keenness of the Authority to host local events of global standards and attract visitors and tourists from all over the world by joining a wide range of entertainment events and the chance to win valuable prizes.”

“This edition of the Festival aims to stimulate the national economy by focusing on retail and tourism sectors. The transactions recorded in the last edition reached a total of BD19 million and attracted more than 122,000 visitors from Bahrain and other countries. In this edition, we expect to attract more visitors and generate greater values through the valuable prizes and activities offered by the partners from both public and private sectors," he added.

Prize partners include Gravity, Awal Gas, Hawar Beach Hotel, Kitchen for Life Company, the Ice Cream Shop and Rahim Holdings. This year’s edition will feature more than 73,000 prizes including 11 cars, electronics from A.A. Bin Hindi Group, 5,000 airline tickets at special rates from Gulf Air, thousands of instant prizes from VIVA and much more.

The loyalty system enables shoppers to enter the raffle draw and get the opportunity to win valuable prizes. For every BD 10 spent, shoppers can redeem their points through the festival kiosks located across participating malls and hotels, or via the Shop Bahrain app. With every BD 50 spent, shoppers will be eligible to win instant prizes.

In addition, the participating shopping malls will offer a unique shopping experience by hosting a large number of entertaining activities for all family members. The Festival City will kick off on January 17th until February 2nd 2019, and will take place at the premises of the Festival City Partner: Bahrain International Circuit. The Festival City will feature a number of activities and carnival suitable for all ages, along with an outdoor market, live performances and music.

Shop Bahrain mirrors the Kingdom’s position as an accessible family destination, renowned for its close proximity to the Gulf countries with easy access through the King Fahad Causeway and the Bahrain International Airport. The Festival will offer an incredibly diverse range of retail experiences. Shoppers will be enrolled in the Festival’s loyalty system when purchasing directly from any participating outlet and partner allowing them to win a wide range of prizes.

Shoppers and visitors can learn more about "Shop Bahrain" through the website: www.shopbahrain.com or through the account @shopbahrain on the social networking channels Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Most recent updates and news about the Festival are also available on the Shop Bahrain Application released for iOS and Android.