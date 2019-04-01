Bahri Bolsters Long-Standing Relationship With Customers and Partners to Strengthen Commitment to India’s Maritime Sector

During the event

Bahri, a global leader in logistics and transportation, recently hosted its customers and partners at a gala dinner held in Mumbai, India, underlining the company’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and enhancing customer satisfaction and shareholder value. More than 250 senior leaders, executives, and representatives from across the shipping and logistics industry in India, as well as major export-import trading companies, attended the event that took place on 29 March at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai.

Abdullah Aldubaikhi, CEO of Bahri said: “As one of the mainstays of India’s rapidly-growing economy, the domestic maritime logistics and shipping sector has been witnessing tremendous growth in recent years. With Bahri India, we have steadily expanded and deepened our presence in this thriving market offering our industry-leading and technology-driven onshore and offshore services. Reflecting this robust growth, the number of voyages by our vessels serving Indian customers have risen significantly over the years.”

“We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to our customers and partners in the country who have continued to be an integral part of our success story. We remain committed to stepping up our efforts towards catering to their varied and evolving needs, and will continue to build on our nearly two decades’ experience in this market to unleash its enormous potential for further growth and profitability,” added Aldubaikhi.

Delivering his keynote address at the event, Ahmed Al-Ghaith, President of Bahri Logistics, highlighted Bahri’s major milestones and achievements ever since the company established its office in Mumbai in February 2017. He said Bahri India has helped Bahri build on its long-standing presence in the fast-growing domestic maritime industry and establish more strong and direct relations with customers and partners in line with the company’s long-term business growth strategy, which hinges on strategic industry collaborations as well as the expansion of market footprint globally.

Al-Ghaith added that Bahri’s sustained expansion into the Indian market has enabled the company to capitalize on opportunities that exist in the shipping and trade sectors to offer its value-added, high-quality logistics and transportation solutions, thereby advancing its growth and profitability and reinforcing its leadership position in the global maritime industry.

Linking India with key global markets along the Arabian Gulf, Red Sea, the Mediterranean, and the United States via a fast and reliable liner service using its fleet of state-of-the-art RoCon vessels, Bahri has firmly established itself as a prominent player in the country’s maritime sector. The company’s service also helps connect India to Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean via internationally recognized transshipment hubs

Bahri Logistics, one of Bahri’s five business units, has been present in India since 2000, operating six state-of-the-art multipurpose vessels on a regular liner schedule, all uniquely designed to carry project, ro-ro, breakbulk, and container cargo in a single voyage.

Bahri India works with major Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for moving cargo exports out of India and is also actively involved in the shipment of high and heavy equipment, serving a growing roster of clients. As a true testament to the company’s growth in the market, Bahri Logistics is expanding its liner service from Mumbai directly to Brazil with ports in Africa offered on an inducement basis.