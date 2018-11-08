Bahri Reinforces Commitment to Saudi Arabia’s Security With Participation in SNSR Expo

The Expo was officially inaugurated by His Excellency Dr. Nasser Al-Daoud Deputy Minister of Interior.

Follow > Disable alert for Bahri Follow >

Bahri, a global leader in logistics and transportation, highlighted its sustained commitment to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s security and resilience by participating in the Saudi National Security and Risk Prevention (SNSR) Expo, which took place from 4-6 November 2018 at Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center.

The Expo was officially inaugurated by His Excellency Dr. Nasser Al-Daoud Deputy Minister of Interior, who visited Bahri’s booth and was briefed about the latest technologies in unmanned vessels by Bahri’s CEO, Abdullah Aldubaikhi.

Held under the patronage of H.R.H. Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Interior of Saudi Arabia, the inaugural edition of the SNSR Expo explored the future landscape of the Kingdom’s national security, showcasing innovation, and facilitating knowledge transfer and partnerships between local and international companies in the security space.

The highly-anticipated exhibition, organized under the theme of ‘Shaping the future of national security and risk prevention,’ gathered high-level government officials, policymakers, industry experts, as well as key executives from more than 130 companies representing 22 countries to exchange security expertise and showcase the latest developments in the security industry. The SNSR Expo included two forums on ‘The Future of Hajj Safety and Security’ and ‘Smart Safe Cities,’ and examined how Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, digital transformation, and virtual reality will impact the security industry in the Kingdom. Border security, counterterrorism, and cybersecurity were also among key topics discussed at the event.

Commenting on Bahri’s participation, Abdullah Aldubaikhi, CEO of Bahri, said: “Saudi Arabia has been playing an increasingly important role in bringing stability and maintaining security in the region. The regional countries, and the Kingdom in particular, have been largely successful in mitigating national security challenges. However, new risks continue to emerge alongside advancements in technologies, posing problems to their critical infrastructure. Similarly, maritime security has become a key focus area for the countries as they are keenly pursuing their economic diversification goals through increased trade with regional and international economies.”

“Offering deeper insights into these developments, SNSR Expo represented a major leap in the Kingdom’s endeavors aimed at playing a pivotal role in the regional security landscape. With the participation in this strategic event, Bahri has reached a new milestone that will help it shape the future of the maritime industry,” added Aldubaikhi.

Bahri Logistics, one of the six business units within Bahri, showcased its comprehensive range of technologies and innovation-driven solutions related to maritime security at the SNSR Expo. The business unit highlighted its new Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs) at its booth during the three-day event.

Powered by MAP Pro technology, which transforms any vessel into an autonomous vessel, Bahri’s USVs are capable of numerous applications, including surveillance and naval target practices. In addition, the vessels offer significant cost savings and reduce human workload in high-risk operations.

One of the top 10 breakbulk carriers in the world, Bahri Logistics operates six new state-of-the-art multipurpose vessels that are capable of carrying different types of cargo, including project, ro-ro, breakbulk, and container cargo. The business unit, which also offers military logistics and transportation services, is the exclusive logistics provider for the Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Interior in the Kingdom.