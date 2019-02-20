Bank Aljazira to Offer Apple Pay

Bank Aljazira

Bank Aljazira, a leading and fast growing financial institution, customer-driven and service oriented Saudi Financial Group is among the first banks today to offer its customers in Saudi Arabia the Apple Pay, wherein customers can add any of Bank Aljazira credit or debit cards starting today, it’s a fast, private and secure way to pay using your iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Mac.

BAJ continues to redefine banking services and reinforces its position within the Saudi banking market by offering innovative products and launching Smart Banking solutions. In an effort to give our clients the best customer service using the latest technology, Bank Aljazira is introducing Apple Pay to users Kingdom wide.

Mr. Khalid Al Othman, Senior Vice President and Head of Retail Banking Group of Bank Aljazira said, “We are proud and excited to be able to offer our customers Apple Pay. Apple Pay, together with Bank Aljazira, enable an easy, secure and private way to pay and provides our customers with the best possible shopping experience, simplifying their everyday lives. Making transactions using your iPhone or Apple Watch means that forgetting your wallet or PIN-code are a thing of the past."

Security, privacy and convenience are at the core of Apple Pay. When you use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element on your device. Each transaction is authorized with a one-time unique dynamic security code.

Apple Pay is easy to set up and users will continue to receive all of the rewards and beneﬁts offered by Bank Aljazira’s credit and debit cards in stores. Apple Pay works with iPhone 6 and later, iPhone SE and Apple Watch.

Online shopping in-app and on websites accepting Apple Pay is simple with Touch ID, or just double-click the side button and authenticate with a glance with Face ID. There’s no need to manually fill out lengthy account forms or repeatedly type in shipping and billing information with Apple Pay. When paying for goods and services in-app or on Safari, Apple Pay works with iPhone 6 and later, iPhone SE, iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation and later), iPad Air 2, and iPad mini 3 and later. You can also use Apple Pay in Safari on any Mac introduced in or after 2012 running macOS Sierra and confirm the payment with iPhone 6 or later or Apple Watch, or with Touch ID on the new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.