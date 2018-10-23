Bank Nizwa Achieves Latest Milestone With 13th Branch Opening

During the opening ceremony

Follow > Disable alert for Bank Nizwa Disable alert for Al Khuwair Follow >

Bank Nizwa, Oman’s first Islamic bank, has opened its 13th fully-fledged branch in the Sultanate, achieving yet another milestone in its journey of success over the past five years. Officially inaugurated by HE Qais Al Yusuf, Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the new Muscat branch in Al Khuwair is strategically located and constitutes the bank’s latest step towards redefining the banking experience and offering Shari’a-compliant products and services for people across the Sultanate.

“Over the course of our journey, Bank Nizwa has progressed with consistent growth across all operations. We have been focused on three key areas, the introduction of innovative banking products and services, the expansion of our customer base and branch network, and raising awareness on Islamic finance and its benefits across Oman. This latest addition to our branch network is another milestone added to our roaster of achievements,” said Khalid Al Kayed, CEO of Bank Nizwa.

For the first time in Oman, the bank has also introduced the Bank Nizwa Children Zone, a comprehensive financial learning area to provide children with valuable information about money, saving, banking and investing. Designed to be educational, fun, and interactive, Bank Nizwa aims to provide a solid foundation for everyone to lead financially secure lifestyles from an early age. The area features multiple interactive tablets with educational banking information. It includes a community wall with multiple bank-themed diagrams. It also offers a dedicated ATM to entertain and educate children accompanying their parents to the bank.

Al Kayed, added, “The Bank Nizwa Children Zone is a progressive prototype for our future generations. We are redefining the Bank Nizwa customers’ experience by introducing their children to a unique expressive area that serves as a new model for interactive, customer-focused technology, benefiting both parents and children.”

The new branch in Al Khuwair provides customers with a wide portfolio of personal banking products and services including transactional and investment accounts, as well as finance and investment products such as auto finance, property finance and Mudharaba Investments to name a few. In also offers tailored products for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), corporations, government institutions, as well as wealth management services.

Bank Nizwa has been embarking on an expansion balanced expansion strategy between ‘brick and mortar’ and technology-powered solutions. Since inception five years ago, the bank has now opened 13 branches reaching out to communities across the Sultanate. It has also been investing in innovation as a way forward in regards to rolling-out new products and services, online and mobile banking channels, as well as internal processes.

Bank Nizwa will continue its nationwide initiatives to make Islamic finance more accessible to various segments of the community and empower the general public with the necessary knowledge to make sound financial decisions that meet their needs and beliefs. Today, Oman’s first and leading fully-fledged Islamic bank enjoys a robust network of branches and ATMs in Nizwa, Sohar, Al Khoudh, Al Ghoubrah, Ibra, Salalah, Sumail, Sur, Barka, Buraimi, Al Ma’abela, Al Khuwair, in addition to its Head Office in Qurum.