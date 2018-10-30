Bank Nizwa Offers Wealth Management Customers Exclusive Travel Experiences With Oman Air Holidays

The bank opted to provide an additional layer of exclusive offers to its growing base of wealth customers.

Follow > Disable alert for Oman Air.”Bank Disable alert for Oman Air Holidays Disable alert for Bank Nizwa Follow >

Building on its status as the preferred Islamic bank in Oman, Bank Nizwa partnered with Oman Air Holidays to offer its Wealth Management segment customers an unrivaled set of experiential and travel benefits. In addition to offering a comprehensive banking service with various advisory services such as financial planning, the bank opted to provide an additional layer of exclusive offers to its growing base of wealth customers.

Arif Al Zaabi, Assistant General Manager Retail Banking of Bank Nizwa said, “We pride ourselves for the financial advisory services we provide to our wealth management customers, but we wanted to go the extra mile and offer them a unique value proposition. With this latest corporate tie-up with Oman Air Holidays, we want to ensure we offer our valued customers an array of attractive offers, but more importantly exclusive experiences.” He added, “Bank Nizwa is committed to providing its customers with rewarding offers that meet their needs, while availing of our diverse yet tailored portfolio of Shari’a-compliant products and services.”

Mundher Al Shaikhani Head of Oman air Holidays said, “This deal with Bank Nizwa is meant to offer their wealth customers more than just a loyalty program membership, we are offering them a holistic upgrade to their travel experiences including exclusive access to other lifestyle benefits such as discounts on duty free purchases. Customers availing this offer are entitled to a world of privileges, in the air and on the ground, wherever they travel in the world with Oman Air.”

Bank Nizwa wealth management segment customers can now apply for their complimentary Oman Air Sindbad Silver membership and enjoy a host of exclusive travel privileges including free access to Oman Air First and Business Class Lounges at Muscat International Airport. A customer-friendly and hassle-free tie-up means travelers have direct access to check-in at Business Class or Sindbad Silver lounge, while availing up to 60kg extra baggage allowance for First & Business Class, and up to 50kg extra baggage allowance for Economy Class. Priority baggage delivery on arrival at the customer’s destination is another perk, which also offers 7% in-flight discount on Duty Free purchases and 25% bonus on Sindbad miles.

Over the past five years, Bank Nizwa has witnessed steady growth in its customer-base as more people seek an alternative to conventional banking. The bank launched its wealth management services in 2017 to provide high net worth clients with the most effective Islamic financial solutions to grow funds in the Sultanate. Customers receive a full range of tailored products and services to cater to their exclusive needs, including direct access to a relationship manager, Mudaraba Investment Options, and a host of value-added benefits. With the concept of Islamic banking gaining momentum in the Sultanate, Bank Nizwa continues to offer reliable competitive propositions for customers looking to lead financially-secure lifestyles.