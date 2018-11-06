Bank Nizwa Organizes Special Event for Its Wealth Management Customers at Bait Al Zubair

Mr. Khalid Al Kayed, CEO of Bank Nizwa

Bank Nizwa, Oman’s preferred Islamic bank, has recently organized a special event dedicated to its wealth management customers. In line with its strategy to offer tailored solutions and grow its wealth customers’ base, the bank collaborated with Bait Al Zubair to organize an exclusive photography exhibition titled ‘Oman Architectural Journey’. Attended by the CEO of Bank Nizwa, Khalid Al Kayed, Arif Al Zaabi, Assistant General Manager Retail Banking, as well as the bank’s senior management, the art-filled evening was an opportunity for Bank Nizwa to showcase its host of innovative Shari’a-compliant solutions on offer.

Mr. Khalid Al Kayed, CEO of Bank Nizwa said, “The core of any successful wealth management offering is the relationship developed between the advisor and the customer. At Bank Nizwa, we pride ourselves for developing successful relationships with our customers by demonstrating that their interests are our top priority. As their trusted advisors, we develop, implement and monitor comprehensive but more importantly tailored wealth management strategies that meet their evolving requirements in the marketplace.”

Bank Nizwa’s Wealth Management service provides high net worth individuals with the most effective Islamic financial solutions to grow personal and corporate funds in the Sultanate. Customers receive a full range of tailored products and services to cater to their exclusive needs, including 24/7 direct access to a personal banker, Mudaraba Investment Options, and a host of value-added benefits.

Mr. Arif Al Zaabi, Assistant General Manager Retail Banking, “Our wealth management services represent a significant direction for the future of our bank, one that goes beyond delivering trusted advice; we always prioritize the relationships we have built and fostered with our customers over the years. Our focus is to continuously take these relationships to a whole new level of convenience, dedication and exclusivity.”

Bank Nizwa’s Wealth Management Program is an extension of the bank’s extensive suite of personal retail banking products, which are designed to empower customers with opportunities to grow their business and wealth portfolios. The program creates a true one-on-one relationship with priority service at every point and advice on financial opportunities as soon as they arise. A range of customized products are also available exclusively to customers, including Wealth Management Savings and Current Accounts, Wakala Investment Advisory for growing wealth through high value investments, and VIP Lounge access at major airports.

Providing an impressive group of works that reflect the very core of Omani architecture, the exclusive event at Bait Al Zubair was conducted in line with the bank’s strategy to bring Islamic banking closer to communities and continuously improve its relationships with customers.