Bank Sohar Appoints Aziz Al Jahdhami as AGM & Head of Wealth Management

Bank Sohar has recently appointed Mr Aziz Al Jahdhami as its new Assistant General Manager and Head of Wealth Management. Al Jahdhami has undertook the responsibility of spearheading the bank’s wealth management with a range of developments expected in 2019, including new products, investment platforms and services in-line with the bank’s continuous drive to excellence.

Mr Ahmed Al Musalmi, CEO of Bank Sohar, said, “We welcome Aziz to the Executive Team following a redirect in our vision with a focus on Wealth Management. We aspire to deliver higher levels of banking excellence to the HNI segment and in our preparations, Aziz’s capabilities will be central to the implementation of strategic developments that will inspire new avenues for sustainable growth and market penetration. Bank Sohar is on the verge of developments that will observe significant changes going far beyond our recent success in transforming service delivery. With aspirations to becoming the most customer oriented bank benchmarking itself against international standards, it is imperative to have this calibre of professional on-board”.

The appointment of Al Jahdhami falls in-line with Bank Sohar’s robust Human Resource strategy and Oman’s national agenda for the employment of local talent. The bank presently reports an Omanisation rate of 93%.

Khalil Al Hedaifi, Bank Sohar’s Chief Retail Banking Officer, said, “The bank’s wealth and investment portfolio has seen a boost following the recent re-launch of ‘Al Khaas’, a market leading proposition with many new aspects coming into the fold over the coming months. As we step into 2019, Aziz will spearhead a range of developments, featuring responsibility over new products, investment tie-ups and services as the bank works to advance its Wealth Management platforms and investment tools. It gives us great pleasure to welcome Aziz on-board as a market leader of growing repute”.

Aziz Al Jahdhami formerly spearheaded the growth of Wealth Management, Private Banking and Investment Management portfolios at a number of local banks, building upon a commended professional career in a world-class investment fund catering to institutional and private clients across the MENA region. Al Jahdhami holds two qualifications in Executive Management from the University of Cambridge and London Business School, as well as undergraduate and postgraduate degrees from the University of London in the United Kingdom.