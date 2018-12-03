Bank Sohar to Award OMR 200,000 to Four Lucky Winners

The Exclusive Category’s yearend draws of the Al Mumayaz Savings Scheme will see four winners claim OMR 50,000 each.

Follow > Disable alert for Bank Sohar Follow >

Recognizing financial prudence with potentially life-changing prizes, Bank Sohar's Al Mumayaz Savings Scheme’s grand yearend prize draws fast approach and will impart a over quarter a million in cash prizes including a fund of OMR 200,000 reserved for four lucky winners under the Exclusive Category draws. Over the course of the year, the Exclusive Draws have already witnessed more than 230 customers being rewarded with monetary awards with more than 20 more yet to be revealed before end of the year 2018.

Highlighting the opportunity for customers to join the draws, Mr Khalil Salim Al Hedaifi, Chief Retail Banking Officer at Bank Sohar, said, “As the year comes to a close our customers can still look forward to the Al Mumayaz Savings Scheme’s yearend Exclusive prize draws, an incredible opportunity to boost their financial status through little more than smart saving decisions. Throughout the year marked as the ‘Year of You’ at Bank Sohar, our focus has been to enrich customers’ banking experience in our journey to customer service excellence. The Al Mumayaz Savings Scheme 2018 is a strong example of how the bank works to innovate market engagement whilst producing prospects that can benefit the industry and reinforce our commitment to customers.”

The Exclusive Category’s yearend draws of the Al Mumayaz Savings Scheme will see four winners claim OMR 50,000 each. The eligibility to enter the exclusive draws requires the customers to maintain a minimum monthly average balance of OMR 10,000. Savings accounts in foreign currencies including AED, GBP, and USD are also eligible to enter the draw as long as the minimum average monthly balance requirement has been fulfilled. With a focus on further encouraging parents to save for their children, eligible minor accounts will receive double the number of chances to enter the draws equivalent to 8 chances per every minimum average balance maintained.

“It is never too late to open a savings account, start saving for yourself or your children, and be eligible for the ongoing draws leading up to the yearend draws. The more you save, the more chances you will get to enter the array of prizes on offer through our Al Mumayaz Savings Scheme” added Mr Khalil Salim Al Hedaifi.

Since its launch earlier in the year, the scheme has been rewarding customers on a daily and monthly basis, in addition to the long-awaited yearend draws. The Al Mumayaz Savings Scheme 2018 was crafted to ensure all customer segments get a chance to win. Having dedicated draws across a broad range of accounts, inclusive of children, women, high net individuals, and branch draws, Bank Sohar’s Al Mumayaz Savings Scheme 2018 aims to reward more than 1,400 lucky customers by the close of the campaign.