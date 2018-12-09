Bank Sohar to Award OMR 80,000 as General Prizes

Bank Sohar

Rewarding customers for financial prudence with exciting prizes, Bank Sohar will impart OMR 80,000 cash prizes distributed equally between four lucky winners as part of the Al Mumayaz Savings Scheme’s Year’s End prize draws for the General Category that includes all customers maintaining a minimum monthly average balance of OMR 1,000 in their savings account.

Commenting on the opportunity for customer to win in the General Category of the year-end draws, Mr Khalil Salim Al Hedaifi, Chief Retail Banking Officer at Bank Sohar, said, “The Al Mumayaz Savings Scheme had been introduced in the initial stages of the bank with the sole purpose of instilling the habit of savings within the community. To reach out to all segments of the society and ensure everyone gets a fair chance to win, we adopted a segmented approach to our scheme however we constructed the scheme to also include a dedicated significant cash prize for all our customer base through a generic draw. We urge our valued customers to make the most of the exciting opportunities remaining in the Al Mumayaz Savings Scheme with our year end draws fast approaching as the generic draws can and will change four customer’s lives with a total prize of OMR 80,000!”

The General Year’s End Draw will reward 4 lucky customers with a cash prize of OMR 20,000 each, along with other cash prizes reserved for lucky customers in the exclusive, women, and children categories. To become eligible for the Al Mumayaz Savings Scheme 2018’s General Year’s End Draws, customers must maintain a minimum monthly average balance of OMR 1,000. Saving accounts that are maintained in AED, GBP, and USD are also eligible to participate in the Al Mumayaz Savings Scheme General Draws. With a focus on encouraging parents to save for their children, eligible minor accounts will receive double the number of chances to enter the draws, which is equivalent to eight chances for every one minimum average balance maintained.

Customer seeking to expand their savings’ rewards can increase their opportunities to win in other categories, with the Exclusive Year’s End Draw rewarding 4 customers with OMR 50,000 each, the Women Year’s End Draw offering four female customers an individual prize of OMR 10,000, while the Children Year’s End Draw rewarding 4 minors with OMR 2,500 each. Customers seeking additional benefits from savings without participating in prize draws should contact the bank to discuss high interest accounts.

Since its launch earlier in the year, the scheme has been rewarding customers on a daily and monthly basis, in addition to the long-awaited yearend draws. The Al Mumayaz Savings Scheme 2018 was crafted to ensure all customer segments get a chance to win. Having dedicated draws across a broad range of accounts, inclusive of children, women, high net individuals, and branch draws, Bank Sohar’s Al Mumayaz Savings Scheme 2018 aims to reward more than 1,400 lucky customers by the close of the campaign.