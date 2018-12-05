Bank Sohar Launches Erteqa’a Plus Leadership Development Programme in Collaboration With Harvard Business Publishing

During the event

Follow > Disable alert for Bank Sohar Disable alert for Harvard Business Publishing Follow >

In its commitment to a robust human resource strategy aimed to develop employee skills as they prepare to become the next generation of Omani leadership, Bank Sohar has launched Ertqa'a Plus, a participant-centred six-month management skills development programme for over 100 of the Bank’s staff. Delivered in partnership with Harvard Business Publishing, the initiative will employ a blended approach to corporate education, featuring online learning, practical exercises, work-based projects, and critical reflection and discussion sessions to boost the effectiveness of the bank’s future managers in its drive for service excellence.

Over the course of 12 months, the bank expects to implement two programmes back-to-back with three induction sessions at the bank’s Learning Centre in Qurum. Mr Ahmed Al Musalmi, CEO of Bank Sohar, attended the inaugural event accompanied by members of the executive management, where he welcomed participants before formally launching Erteqa'a Plus’ Program.

Commenting on the launch of the program, Mr Ahmed Al Musalmi, CEO of Bank Sohar said: “As an organization that shares the national agenda of progress and prosperity, we take development of Omanis very seriously at all levels of our workforce, a mission that goes in parallel with our drive to become the most customer-centric organization in Oman. Through Erteqa’a Plus we aim to empower the next line of leaders with up-to-date knowledge and skills, as well as best management practices reflective of international standards. I wish participants all the best in their drive to push boundaries and realization of their full potential.”

Erteqa'a Plus will deliver the first in-house leadership certifications developed by Bank Sohar with a strong focus on up-skilling staff towards more impactful leadership in the bank’s aim to become Oman’s most customer centric bank. Improving efficiency across all tiers of business, the learning framework delivered to employees will focus on productivity, accountability, people management, justifiable training, align people assumptions, and effective administration.

Harvard Business Publishing (HBP) was founded in 1994 as a not-for-profit organisation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Harvard University reporting to Harvard Business School. HBP’s mission is to improve the practice of management in the modern and ever-changing world, serving as a bridge between academia and enterprise on a global scale through its catalogue of publications with tailored platforms for content delivery facilitating its reach into the markets of academic, corporate, and individual management. Through these publishing platforms HBP seeks to influence real-world change by maximizing the reach and impact of its ideas.