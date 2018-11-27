Bank Sohar Names 45 Lucky Winners in Al Mumayaz Savings Scheme Monthly Draws

The event came to a close with a cake cutting ceremony in celebration of the Nation’s 48th National Day.

As a part ofits National Day celebrations,Bank Sohar recently held its ninth round of monthly prize draws under the Al Mumayaz Savings Scheme 2018 at the Radisson Blu hotel in Sohar. Organized under the auspices of HE Shaikh Ali Ahmed Al Shamsi, Wali of Sohar, the draws saw the bank reveal names of another 45 lucky customers for their financial prudence in the General, Children, Women, Exclusive and Special Branch draws.

Mr Khalil Salim Al Hedaifi, Chief Retail Banking Officer of Bank Sohar was joined by other members of the management team in welcoming guests to the event amidst high spirits in the build-up to National Day. Upon arrival, invitees were offered Omani halwa and coffee before a speech by Mr Khalil to enlighten attendees on the Al Mumayaz Savings Scheme’s features, including the rewards now received by over 1,200 customers nationwide. An exciting line-up of entertainment ensued with the artistry of a local poet followed by the scheme’s dedicated draws for Children and Women. As a treat for its guests, the bank held a special raffle prior to proceeding with draws for the General and Exclusive customer segments.

The event came to a close with a cake cutting ceremony in celebration of the Nation’s 48th National Day, before a token of appreciation was presented to HE Shaikh Ali Ahmed Al Shamsi by Mr Khalil Al Hedaifi, followed by a group photo with the Guest of Honour and the attending members of Bank Sohar’s management team

Following the event, Mr Khalil Al Hedaifi said, “We are dedicated to a strategy that has already positioned Bank Sohar as one of Oman’s most customer centric banks. By putting customers at the heart of everything we do, we continue to innovate and raise the bar of excellence on all fronts to meet the changing lifestyles of our customers. With our Al Mumuayaz Savings Scheme, we ensure to reward prudent financial practices of our customers as one way of creating memorable banking experiences that can inspire sound management of finances. Hosting the Al Mumayaz Savings Scheme’s monthly draws in the build-up to National Day took the event to new heights, showcasing the rewards given to those loyal as a part of the Bank Sohar family. We thoroughly enjoyed our celebrations for the impending occasion of National Day with our guests, to which I extend heartfelt greetings for the occasions, in addition to our congratulations for this month’s lucky winners”.

In its commitment to reward each individual segment of the bank’s customer base, the Al Mumayaz Savings Scheme has now presented over 1,200 customers with prizes with more prizes still awaiting lucky winners before the scheme concludes for 2018.

The Al Mumayaz Savings Scheme’s 9th Monthly Draw announced Mr. Saleh Al Hadhrami and A. S. A. Al Maskari winners of OMR 5,000 under the General Draw category; whilst S. N. S. and Al Azz Al Sheheimi collected OMR 500 each in the Children’s Draw; in addition to Ms. Sheikha Al Jabri (Minor) and Ms. Fatma Al Maqbali scooping OMR 2,500 each in the Women’s Draw; and Ms. J. M. S. Al AGhabari and Ms. Amal Al Shibli taking OMR 10,000 each in the Exclusive Draws.

The monthly Special Branch Draw witnessed customers from each of the bank’s branches win OMR 1,000 each. This included Ms S. K. R. from Jalan Branch, Mr Ahmed Al Khamisi from Al Mussanah Branch, Heirs of Yousuf Al Jabri from Al Amerat Branch, Mr E. F. from Avenues Mall Branch, Mr Ahmed Al Abri from Bahla Branch, Ms Moza Al Zeidi from Al Buraimi Branch , Mr Said Al Balushi from Suwaiq Branch, Mr Sami Ba Omar from Salalah Branch, Mr M. H. S from Al Khuwair Branch, Ms N. N. S. Al Sabahi from Nizwa Branch, Mr A. M. A. from Privilege Banking Branch, Mr A. B. A. from Ibra Branch, Mr S. Al Ghaffi from Sinaw Branch, Ms F. Al Balushi from Quriyat Branch, Mr Sulaiman Al Shihhi from Khasab Branch, Ms Ikhlas Al Lawati from Al Wattaya Branch, Ms Shamsa Al Bulushi from Al Mabeela Branch, Ms H. S. Al Hinai from Ruwi Branch, Mr Khalid Al Hosni from Al Khabuora Branch , Mr Zayid Al Maqbali from A'Rustaq Branch, Mr Khalid Al Habsi from Al Khoudh Branch, Ms Hiba Ahmed Al Yaaqiubi from Ibri Branch, Ms Ghadeer Al Risi from Shinas Branch, Mr Yasir Gulzar Ahmed from Sur Branch, Mr S. I. M. from A'Seeb Branch, Mr Nasser Al Jabri and Mr Fahad Al Rusheidi from Barka Branch, Mr Hassan Al Lawati and Ms H. S. S. from MBD Branch, Mr Shakir Al Jamali and Mr Said Al Jabri from Al Qurum Branch, Ms Taqiya Al Badi and Ms Sheika Obaid from Saham Branch, Mr Ali Al Ajmi and Ms Maryam Al Nofli from Sohar Branch, Ms M. K. K. Al Saadi and Mr M. A. H. Al Ajmi from Al Azaiba Branch.

Under the bank’s general draws the 2018 edition of Al Mumayaz Savings Scheme offers a chance to win OMR 1,000 daily, as well as OMR 5,000 monthly (2 winners), and OMR 20,000 at year’s end (4 winners). Awarding minors and encouraging them and their parents to save, the Children’s Draw offers OMR 100 daily, OMR 500 monthly (2 winners), and OMR 2,500 at year’s end (4 winners). Incorporating the female segment of the customer base, the scheme offers dedicated female draws of OMR 500 daily, OMR 2,500 monthly (2 winners), and OMR 10,000 at year’s end (4 winners). Rewarding those that save more, the Exclusive Draws offer OMR 1,500 daily, OMR 10,000 monthly (2 winners), and OMR 50,000 at year’s end (4 winners). Ensuring that it rewards customers at each and every branch, special branch draws offer OMR 1,000 monthly for one lucky winner in each respective locale nationwide.

To become eligible customers need to maintain a minimum monthly average balance of OMR 100 for the daily general, children’s, and women draws; the monthly children and branch draws; as well as the Children’s Draw at year’s end. Entry into the monthly and annual selection requires a minimum monthly average balance of OMR. 1,000. Eligibility to the monthly women and general draws; as well as the year’s end Women and General Draws, customers need to maintain a minimum monthly average balance off OMR 1,000. Maintaining a minimum monthly average balance of OMR 10,000 entitles customers to enter the Exclusive Daily, monthly, and yearly draws.

Account holders have four entries for every minimum average balance maintained in any of the above draws. Children’s accounts receive double the chance of winning. Saving accounts that are maintained in AED, GBP, and USD are also eligible to participate in the Al Mumayaz Savings Scheme. Customers seeking additional benefits from saving without participating in prize draws should contact the bank to discuss high interest accounts.

