Bank Sohar Offers Easy Payment Plans on Airline Booking

Travel with Any Airline and pay later.

Furthering its promise of banking excellence through a comprehensive customer-centric strategy in the year themed as the 'Year of You', Bank Sohar is offering existing and new credit card customers during this travel season the flexibility of repaying flight ticket purchases in easy monthly installments with 0% interest. The service is aimed to give customers flying with any airline the chance to meet their immediate financial requirements without draining available funds reserved for other important things for themselves and loved ones.

Mr Khalil Al Hedaifi, Chief Retail Banking Officer at Bank Sohar, said, “At 0% interest and up to 12 months re-payment plans, this facility is all about ‘making it happen’ for our valued customers. We recognize their desire for greater flexibility and convenience and how that could help them a lot in giving priority to what matters most to their families and loved ones. This time of the year presents a great opportunity for us to showcase our dedication to becoming the most customer centric bank in Oman, and we will continue to explore opportunities to offer greater levels of quality and convenience.”

The easy payment plans can be availed with any Bank Sohar credit card, including Internet, Classic, Gold, Platinum, Signature and Infinite credit cards. Once a purchase of OMR 200 or above is made online or through POS machines with any airline or travel agency, customers will receive an SMS within 48 hours from the time of purchase, with a personalised link to go online, register and choose the favourite plan to repay the purchase value over 3, 6, or 12 month instalments at 0% interest.

Adding even more value to customers when booking flight tickets though Bank Sohar credit cards, they can benefit from the Mukafaat Al Mumayaz Loyalty Programme, a scheme established reward them with points for every riyal spent, with a flexible online redemption process offering 1% cash-back on points credited to their accounts.

Bank Sohar’s range of Excel Credit Cards are accepted worldwide and can be used for cash withdrawals at more than 2.5 million ATMs globally, as well as 40 million merchant locations that accept Visa cards.

