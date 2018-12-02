Bank Sohar Sponsors 7th Oman Poetry Forum

Token of Appreciation to Bank Sohar

Follow > Disable alert for Bank Sohar Follow >

In-line with various activities and initiatives organized in celebrations of Oman’s 48th National Day, Bank Sohar recently sponsored, as Platinum sponsor, the 7th eiditon of Oman Poetry Forum. Hosted at Al Musannah College of Technology, the five day event commenced on 25th November 2018 and continued till 29th, hosting 48 poets from the Sultanate and across the Arab world.

The bank’s sponsorship falls in-line with its on-going commitment to support cultural assembles indicative of local heritage. The 5-day event witnessed different guests of honour, where poets presented unique artistic expressions and congratulations dedicated to His Majesty on the occasion of the 48th National Day. Ms. Amna Al Balushi, Senior Branch Manager of Al Musannah branch, received a token of appreciation from the organizers on behalf of Bank Sohar.

Commenting on the bank’s sponsorship, Mr Khalil Al Hedaifi, Chief Retail Banking Officer at Bank Sohar said, “As a forward looking financial organization, we are equally proud of the values and traditions we share with local communities across the Sultanate. With a host of other celebratory activities of the glorious 48th National Day, Bank Sohar’s commitment to support Omani talent at this event is one way we are giving back to the nation and helping to preserve our heritage, as depicted by art and poetic expression, two wonderful and timeless markers of human history”.

Oman Poetry Forum is an annual event that attracts established poets from different countries in the region and celebrates the uniqueness and diversity of Arabic expression on various themes ranging from patriotism, beauty, peace, pride among others.

Thanking Bank Sohar for its sponsorship, Mr Fahad Al Sadi, Supervisor General of Oman Poetry Forum said, “We thank Bank Sohar for sponsoring this event that carries great national values and helps in preserving local culture and thus Oman’s cultural identity. Oman’s poetic culture is unique in its nature, attracting poets from across the region and adding to their poetic experience. The seventh edition of this forum hosted well-known poets and media from across the Arab World in a unique and festive atmosphere to commemorate the Sultanate’s continued progress over that past 48 years”.

Bank Sohar’s sponsorships contribute to a diverse range of local events, featuring concept driven contests that invest in local talent, sporting competitions, and other cultural activities as part of an on-going effort to promote local youth and Omani heritage. The bank recently sponsored the Al Abyad Annual Camel Race Festival on 2018 in Al Mudhaibi in its work to support cultural assemblies across the nation, as well as other activities, such as shooting competitions, horse racing, handicraft making, and other such cultural displays.