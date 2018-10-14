Batelco Group Hosts Strategic Transformation Workshops for Its Subsidiaries

The workshops form part of a Group-wide transformation program that is centred around creating immediate value across the Group’s subsidiaries.

Follow > Disable alert for Batelco Group Follow >

In line with its business strategy and sustainable growth efforts, the Batelco Group recently hosted a series of strategic transformation workshops entitled “Fix, Transform, Grow” across all of its international Operating Companies (OpCos); namely Batelco Bahrain, Umniah (Jordan), Dhiraagu (Maldives), Qualitynet (Kuwait), and Sure Group (Channel Islands, South Atlantic & Diego Garcia).

The workshops form part of a Group-wide transformation program that is centred around creating immediate value across the Group’s subsidiaries, exploring new revenue streams, and enhancing efficiency and performance, while delivering superior customer experience.

Following a holistic, multi-dimensional assessment of each OpCo based on the TM Forum’s Digital Maturity Model, which covered customer, strategy, technology, operations, culture, organization, people and technology, a ‘Transformation Heat-map’ was created to help streamline all transformation efforts more effectively between the Group and its subsidiaries.

Ihab Hinnawi, Batelco Group CEO, stated, “Such internal workshops are vital to encourage discussion and spark the exchange of ideas on how best to achieve the transformational components in order to optimise business performance and drive our objectives in light of a highly competitive, fast-evolving industry. Our aim is to ensure that as a Group provide the necessary support to our subsidiaries to enable them to create value for their customers and ultimately our shareholders.”

Dr. Karl Michael, Chief Strategy and Business Development Office, added, “We are taking great strides in executing our transformational and growth initiatives in line with the Group’s operational strategy ‘MORE2020’. The workshops were extremely successful in ensuring that all our OpCos are working in alignment in order to find new agile ways of executing our transformational strategies in order to deliver an exceptional customer experience with efficiency and speed.”

The workshops sessions aligned all the OpCos with Batelco Group’s strategic direction and the value creation model along with all the Transformation efforts to meet the evolving demands of the customers, taking into consideration the geographic and cultural differences as well as the specific internal and external challenges of each subsidiary.