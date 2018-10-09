Batelco Group Participates In ‘Telecom World Middle East 2018’ Conference

Ihab Hinnawi, Chief Executive Officer of Batelco Group

Follow > Disable alert for Batelco Group Follow >

Executives from the Batelco Group recently participated as speakers in the Carriers World Middle East 2018 two-day conference which was held at the Ritz Carlton DIFC, Dubai in conjunction with the Telecoms World Middle East 2018, deemed to be one of the most significant gatherings for telecom operators in the region.

Currently in its fifth consecutive year, the event brings together C-suite executives in the technology, media and telecom sectors (TMT) from across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, to discuss topics related to the industry’s growth opportunities, diversification, digital transformation, virtualization and Digital Disruption.

Karl Michael Henneking, Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer of Batelco Group was invited to give the keynote speech, while Ahmed Abdel-Latif, Chief Wholesale Officer of Batelco Group, participated in the kick-off panel entitled ‘Middle East: Opportunities Galore’ focusing on culture transformation, business strategy diversification and game-changing innovation in the industry. Karan Ponnudurai, Chief Digital Officer of Batelco Group shared his views on digital transformation and driving industry change with future proof networks and disruptive technologies.

Ihab Hinnawi, Chief Executive Officer of Batelco Group commented, “We are living in a digital era in a rapidly changing world; it is crucial for digital operators to maintain pace with the transformation of technology in order to provide an enriched customer experience. We always welcome the opportunity to participate in significant industry events in the likes of the Telecoms World Middle East where we can meet, engage with and exchange valuable knowledge with fellow industry players in an effort to shape the future of the telecommunications sector.”