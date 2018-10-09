Bcg Celebrates Spirit of Togetherness at Its Second Annual Community Service Day

The event, powered by BCG’s Social Impact Mission and core corporate values, welcomed more than 400 regional employees.

In line with its commitment to drive corporate social responsibility, The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) held its second Community Service Day on October 4, 2018. The event, powered by BCG’s Social Impact Mission and core corporate values, welcomed more than 400 regional employees, united to create a positive impact on society and empower others to make a positive difference. BCG worked together with organizations including the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education, Al Jalila Hospital and Uber among others to inspire the corporate sector to play a vital role towards social development.

Joerg Hildebrandt, Senior Partner & Managing Director at BCG Middle East said: “Dedication to social impact is one of the core values of BCG. Our team has collaborated with local organizations to contribute to some of the leading philanthropic initiatives. The Community Service Day reflects our responsibility towards the communities in which we operate. Our 2018 Community Service Day was a great success and we are grateful to our staff, as well as our valued partners.”

Anthony Khoury, Uber Middle East General Manager said: “Our involvement with BCG for its Community Service Day reinforces Uber’s ongoing commitment to cities we are in, and to empowering driver-partners and couriers both personally and professionally. We hope that our work with BCG will ultimately enhance the overall Uber experience for both riders and driver-partners in the local community”

Each of the partner NGO projects supported during the Community Service Day delivered unique impact. For example, Uber worked with BCG to offer driver-partners and couriers personal and social development through group and one-on-one sessions. The Emirates Diving Association pledged to collect rubbish from the beach to help protect and restore the UAE's marine environment, while BCG prepared gift packs for ship crew together with The Mission to Seafarers and visited them at designated ports.

BCG also partnered with Manzil Center for People with Disabilities, Stray Dogs Centre and SNIFF, Thukher Social Club and Various Local Startups.