The Best of Design, Function and Performance: Samsung Galaxy Note9’s Connected S Pen

The Ocean Blue Galaxy Note9

Samsung Galaxy Note9 has inducted extraordinary capabilities to its signature feature – the S Pen. What began as a tool for writing and drawing is now putting more power and control in its users’ hands, expanding the notion of what a smartphone can do.

The Galaxy Note9’s S Pen raises the bar with an array of convenient additions, including Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE) connectivity, Samsung DeX compatibility, and integration with several fan-favorite Note features. Together, these enhancements offer much greater control over your mobile experience, making it easier to get the most out of everything you do.

Now with Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE) support, the new S Pen delivers an entirely new way to use the Note. The S Pen’s connectivity allows it to serve as an intuitive remote control for your Galaxy Note9 that lets you easily manage key functions, including the device’s camera, from within 10 meters of the device. With just a click, it is now possible to take selfies and group pictures, present slides, pause and play video, and more.

BLE technology ensures that the S Pen is always ready whenever you need it, enabling the device to pair with the Galaxy Note9 as soon as it is removed, and maintaining a stable connection even when Bluetooth is turned off. The S Pen’s Super Capacitor takes just 40 seconds to reach full charge, and offers 30 minutes of power—or up to 200 clicks.

With its open SDK (software development kit), developers will be able to integrate the S Pen’s intuitive controls into a wide range of apps that will allow you to streamline more tasks with a simple click.

Samsung Galaxy Note9 is built for multi-taskers, those who are always exploring and always creating. That’s why Samsung enhanced the Galaxy Note9’s S Pen with Samsung DeX support: to offer users more ways to get down to work.

Connecting the Galaxy Note9 to a monitor will allow you to utilize the device as a touch keyboard, a touch pad, or a surface for writing or drawing with the S Pen. The S Pen’s pressure-sensitive tip delivers a realistic and efficient writing experience when working on Samsung DeX, making it easy to, for instance, take notes or fine tune an image or illustration.

To further boost its usability as a creative tool, The Galaxy Note9 features PENUP-powered Photo Drawing and Live Drawing features. The former adds a creative twist to the Gallery app, allowing you to draw over your own pics to create impressive works of art, while the latter offers video tutorials to help you fine-tune your artistic skills.

Introduced with the Galaxy S9, Samsung’s augmented reality-based emoji feature utilizes machine learning and facial recognition technology to create a 3D model that matches your appearance and facial expressions. The S Pen adds new layers of fun to sharing AR Emoji stickers by allowing you to customize them with personalized messages, drawings and more effects, which may be shared via messaging apps.

Screen off memo has been a user-favorite feature ever since it was first introduced with the Galaxy Note5. The function gives the freedom to jot down notes or ideas needed by writing directly on the Note9’s off screen. The memo can be pinned to AOD (Always-On-Display) and automatically saved in Samsung Notes.

Screen off memo has also been made more dynamic, as the color of the pen’s markings now matches the color of the S pen itself—either pearl yellow (for the Ocean Blue Galaxy Note9), light grey (for the Midnight Black model) and lavender purple.

The S Pen’s Air command menu offers users instant access to some of its most convenient functions. The menu can be customized with up to ten of your most frequently used functions with S Pen and shortcuts. Air view is another convenient function that offers instant insight into your phone’s content, simply by hovering the S Pen over the device. With Air view, you can see a short preview of your schedule in the Calendar app, text of webpages, and enlarged thumbnails of your pictures saved in the Gallery.

The Galaxy Note9’s S Pen is comfortable in the hand, measuring 106 millimeters in length and weighing in at 3.1 grams. Its 0.7-millimeter tip and 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity provide impeccable precision, adding comfort and accuracy to note taking and drawing. Like the Galaxy Note9 itself, the S Pen is IP68 water and dust resistant. So wherever your day takes you, and no matter conditions, you can rest assured that it’ll be ready to work.

With innovative features designed to enhance your work and play, the S Pen for the Galaxy Note9 has transformed the mobile lifestyle, as the connected stylus brings even greater convenience and fun to both work and play.