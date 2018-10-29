BHS Obtains SCA Licence for Research and Advisory Services

Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, Managing Director of Brokerage House Securities.

Follow > Disable alert for Brokerage House Securities Disable alert for Securities and Commodities ... Follow >

Brokerage House Securities (BHS), one of the UAE’s leading brokerage firms, has obtained Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) licence to conduct research and advisory activities in the UAE.

“We are delighted to announce that the SCA has granted the licence to Brokerage House Securities for offering research and advisory services in the UAE. We would like to thank the SCA for their continuous efforts and support towards improving the overall legislative and regulatory framework of the financial markets in the country,” said Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, Managing Director of Brokerage House Securities.

On one side, the research function shall expand to cover periodic publications, thematic notes, and more unique products to come. On the other side, the company’s advisory function will cover a wide range of services that extend from portfolio analytics to corporate advisory and financial analysis.

“After obtaining the new licence, we aim at offering clients top-grade research and advisory services that meet highest professional standards. Our goal is to stand out by bringing modern research concepts, while offering bespoke advisory services to both individuals and corporate clients “said Al Sa’di.

BHS is associated with the Abu Dhabi based KBBO Group and is one of the top-ranked UAE brokerage firms, providing prime financial trading services in Dubai Financial Market (DFM), Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), and NASDAQ Dubai as an equities and derivatives trading member.

SCA is the governing body for all the stock exchanges, securities and commodities listed in the UAE. The authority ensures smooth and prompt liquidation of the money invested in securities and also ensure the interaction of the demand and supply elements with a view to determining the prices of these securities and protecting small investors through consolidating the bases of sound and fair dealing among the different categories of investors.