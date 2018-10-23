BisB Partners With AAOIFI – World Bank 13th Annual Conference as a Gold Sponsor

During the event

Under the patronage of the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) and in cooperation with World Bank, Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) has announced its Gold sponsorship of the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) 13th World Bank Conference, which will be held on the 23rd and 24th of October at Diplomat Hotel under the theme of “Role of Standardization in the Future of Islamic Finance”.

“Sponsoring the 13th edition of this conference solidifies our commitment to grow the Islamic banking sector and its key financial stakeholders in order to keep pace with the industry’s developments, both locally and internationally.” said the Chief Executive Officer of BisB, Mr. Hassan Jarrar.

“We would also like to extend our thanks to AAOIFI for organizing this conference which brings together a prominent group of Islamic scholars and senior representatives from Central Banks, regulatory authorities, financial institutions, accounting and auditing firms, legal firms, universities, higher education institutions and the media under one roof to discuss a wide range of topics and promote knowledge sharing, all of which are important to the future development of Islamic finance,” he added.

Over two days, participants from the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe and North America will discuss various topics including ‘Learning from the Wisdom’, ‘Collaboration between Islamic Finance Infrastructure Institutions: Current Status and the Way Forward’, ‘Islamic Finance Cryptocurrencies - Governing and Regulating Cryptocurrencies’, ‘The Rise of Digital Banking – Opportunities and Challenges’, ‘Islamic Finance Landscape in the Next 30 Years’ and ‘Impact of VAT on the Islamic Finance Industry’.