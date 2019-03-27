Board of Directors of UAE Banks Federation Approves Priorities and Strategic Plan for the Year Ahead

Established in 1982, the UAE Banks Federation is a professional representative body comprising 48 member banks operating in the UAE. The Federation advocates all banks' interests, and enhances cooperation and coordination among them, in order to promote and upgrade the UAE's banking industry for the benefit of the banking sector, its customers, and the national economy.
The UAE Banks Federation's mission and objectives are focused on developing and representing the interests of the member banks and defending their rights. The federation plays a major role in raising public awareness around the beneficial role and distinctive financial, economic and social contribution of the banks to the UAE.
The Federation has an Advisory Council consisting of 28 Bank CEOs which oversees the implementation of the policies, follows up on UBF's activities and makes necessary decisions, and 19 specialized technical committees who discuss all relevant banking issues.Less...
Contact Information:
First floor - EIBFS Building, 4th street,
AL Moroor street,
P.O.Box: 44307
Abu Dhabi,
United Arab Emirates