The Boston Consulting Group Congratulates Graduates of the Business Analyst Program 2018

The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) celebrated 23 graduates who successfully completed its Business Analyst (BA) Program. BCG’s BA Program invests in young talent from prominent universities in the GCC and globally to support their career development. It is designed to nurture the future generation of GCC leaders by fully integrating BAs into the work of BCG project teams and accelerating personal development through mentorship and formal training.

BCG’s Middle East BA program has doubled in size since 2016 – from 18 business analysts in 2016 to 36 recruits starting in October 2018. The development program is highly attractive to the best-performing graduates of the region, as it provides a strong foundation of knowledge and is a stepping stone for them to acquire the different skill-sets required to succeed across industries regionally and globally.

“I am proud to congratulate the 2018 graduates of the Business Analyst Program,” said Cesar Sánchez, Partner and Managing Director at The Boston Consulting Group and chair of the BA program at BCG Middle East. “We are honored to have the opportunity to contribute to the development of these young individuals, who have the potential to become future industry and public sector leaders. We have high expectations for them based on the strong drive, motivation, and commitment they have demonstrated throughout the program.”

During the 12 month program, the BAs were given the opportunity to be integrated into BCG teams working on client projects and be part of an extensive training program including workshops and online modules. Each business analyst participated in the BCG high-quality career development process with regular performance reviews provided by their dedicated career advisor.

Hadeel Alsekhan, BA graduate: “The Business Analysts program challenged us to innovate and deliver real impact every day. It has been really rewarding and I now feel confident to jumpstart my career and take my first steps as a future leader.”