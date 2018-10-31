Boursa Kuwait’s Dubai Corporate Day Met With Keen Interest

Boursa Kuwait recently completed the required adjustments for its upcoming project.

Boursa Kuwait’s second corporate day in Dubai in collaboration with multinational financial services firm Morgan Stanley turned out to be an exceptional success. Eight companies listed at the Kuwaiti stock exchange and 19 international investment companies participated in the corporate day.

The companies hosted many meetings with interested institutional investors, including commercial banks, mutual funds, hedge funds, pension funds and insurance companies. Taking place at the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), the meetings provided the investors with the chance to learn more about the benefits of investing in Kuwaiti stocks, as well as about the individual companies, including their respective financial performance, business strategy and outlook.

Boursa Kuwait CEO Mr. Khaled AbdulRazzaq Al-Khaled commented: “We were very pleased to see the positive response and keen interest in our Dubai corporate day. While we focused on international investors earlier this year, we have now hosted our own event tailored to the information requirements and specific needs of investors in the region. Boursa Kuwait has a lot to offer and is rapidly evolving as one of the leading exchanges in the region, and it is great to see the investment community acknowledging and recognizing the progress we have made over the past years. On behalf of the Boursa Kuwait executive management, I would like to extend my gratitude to all participants as well as our trusted partner Morgan Stanley.”

This corporate day is the latest in a series of events that Boursa Kuwait has organized with the aim of promoting the Kuwaiti market to international and regional investors and raising the profile of its listed companies.

In April, Boursa Kuwait organized its first corporate day in London in collaboration with Goldman Sachs, which was joined by eight listed companies. Aiming to put a spotlight on the investment opportunities in Kuwait and the participating companies, the event also raised awareness for Boursa Kuwait’s impressive progress in creating a more transparent, modern marketplace among the international investments.

Boursa Kuwait recently completed the required adjustments for its upcoming projects, including short selling, REITs, stock lending and borrowing, allowing market makers to use treasury stocks. There are several more initiatives which are expected to be submitted to the Capital Markets Authority for their feedback, furthermore, the third market development phase will also be including margin trading, and REPO.

Boursa Kuwait is committed to developing a liquid, reliable and sound capital market providing issuers with efficient access to capital, and investors with diverse return opportunities, which will further strengthen Boursa Kuwait’s position both regionally and internationally. The recent achievements demonstrate that Kuwait is developing into a safe haven in the region, with imminent further upgrades.