Boursa Kuwait and CFA Institute to Launch Boursa Academy

Boursa Kuwait entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CFA Institute aiming to educate the public on the fundamentals of investing in the stock market. The content will be derived from the CFA Institute Investment Foundations programme and will be accessible via Boursa Academy online, the online educational portal of Boursa Kuwait.

The agreement enables the two organisations to combine their knowledge of the financial services industry and provide accessible content for those who would like to learn about investing. The content includes:

A lexicon of financial terminology

Definitions of financial instruments

Guidance on financial planning

Introductions to investment strategies and methods

A virtual trading system to help users learn trading techniques in a practical and safe environment, supplemented by educational materials including videos, graphs and online demonstrations

Boursa Kuwait CEO Mr. Khaled AbdulRazzaq Al Khaled stated: “This collaboration will provide training and awareness workshops to help further our educational mission in Kuwait, complementing the services and products which we provide as one of the region’s leading stock markets.”

Representing the local CFA membership in Kuwait, Mijbel AlQattan, CFA, President of CFA Society Kuwait, commented: “CFA Society Kuwait has been involved in fostering this new relationship between CFA Institute and Boursa Kuwait and we are delighted that it has come to fruition. We believe that opening up access to financial concepts - such as the fundamentals of investing - is an important step in raising standards of education locally. Improving financial literacy and educating investors means that we are also contributing to the fulfilment of our mission in Kuwait, which is to be a respected source of knowledge in the financial community and ultimately benefit the society.”