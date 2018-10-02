Boursa Kuwait and CFA Institute to Launch Boursa Academy

Boursa Kuwait is a private entity that was established in April 2014, with the aim to take over and manage the Kuwait stock market and progressively transition its operations, while delivering on three main fronts; transparency, efficiency and accessibility.
Officially licensed on 5th October, 2016, Boursa Kuwait’s mission is to upgrade the exchange infrastructure and business environment to international standards and create a robust, transparent and fair capital market platform that services all relevant asset classes, whilst focusing on clients’ interests.
Its mission driven strategy focuses on developing the overall market status and addressing market needs through the provision of investment tools, restructuring the market to increase its competitiveness and liquidity, and attracting investments with a view to issue an IPO to Kuwaiti citizens.
Boursa Kuwait was founded by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) Commissioners’ Council, under resolution No. 37/2013, dated 11/20/2013 and the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) Law No. (7/2010).
Contact Information:
Mubarak Al Kabeer Street, AlSharq, Kuwait